Two drivers arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Busan

[Anchor]



A tragic accident occurred early yesterday (10.28) in Busan, where a woman in her 70s was hit and killed by two hit-and-run vehicles in succession.



Both drivers who fled the scene have been apprehended.



The police are particularly focusing on whether the first driver of the accident, who drank alcohol during the escape, intentionally drank it to avoid punishment for drunk driving, making it difficult to confirm whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.



This is Choi Wi-ji reporting.



[Report]



In the dark early morning, a pedestrian in her 70s crossing the crosswalk is struck by an SUV and collapses.



The vehicle that caused the accident seems to slow down but then speeds away.



Two minutes later, another vehicle hits the fallen pedestrian and flees the scene.



After the accident, both drivers fled without taking any action.



[Witness/voice altered: "A person was hit so hard that they were thrown about 2-3 meters, so how could there not be a sound? When I shouted for them to stop, they just slowed down a bit, stopped over there, and then just left."]



The pedestrian in her 70s, who was hit by two vehicles, was taken to the hospital but ultimately passed away.



The police identified the vehicles by examining nearby CCTV and apprehended the two drivers.



The two drivers reportedly stated during police questioning, "I didn't see the pedestrian," and "I thought it was not a person."



However, it was revealed that the man in his 60s who caused the first accident drank half a bottle of soju at a convenience store about four hours after the accident.



The police suspect that he intentionally drank alcohol to hide the fact of drunk driving, a so-called 'drinking to cover up.'



[Police official/voice altered: "(At the time of the accident) it seems he was driving under the influence of a hangover, and it looks like he did that to avoid it."]



The police, who are focusing on investigating whether it was a drunk driving incident, are considering applying for arrest warrants for both drivers on charges of hit-and-run causing death.



This is KBS News Choi Wi-ji.



