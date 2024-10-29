News 9

Ex-N. Korean diplomat: Troop deployment to Russia aims to undermine sanctions on N. Korea

입력 2024.10.29 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

What is the real purpose of North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia?

"It is a ploy to closely align with Russia and dismantle international sanctions against North Korea."

A former North Korean diplomat who defected recently made this claim.

Ahn Da-young reports from Geneva, Switzerland.

[Report]

A multilateral dialogue on North Korea's human rights issues.

Former North Korean ambassador to Cuba, Ri Il-kyu, who attended this meeting, claimed that North Korea deployed troops to Russia with the aim of neutralizing sanctions against it.

[Ri Il-kyu/Former DPRK Counsellor to Cuba: "By bringing in Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the DPRK can carry out nuclear missile provocations without facing new sanctions or condemnation from the UN."]

It is also anticipated that North Korea aims to strengthen ties with Russia in response to the cooperation between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and to attempt negotiations if Trump is elected in the U.S. presidential election.

However, he pointed out that if some of the deployed troops defect or seek asylum, it could be a significant setback for North Korea.

[Ri Il-kyu/Former DPRK Counsellor to Cuba: "There is a considerable possibility that it could become a setback, and from this perspective, I think Kim Jong-un (Chairman of the DPRK) is taking a significant gamble."]

Amid various speculations about the role of the deployed troops, there are also predictions that a highly trained military force may have been sent.

[Ko Yeong-hwan/Director of the National Institute for Unification Education/Former DPRK Diplomat: "If the DPRK sent new recruits, wouldn't it be embarrassing for Kim Jong-un? I don't think Kim Jong-un would send just a regular infantry division."]

A report from North Korea's Foreign Ministry, which indicates that Kim Jong-un feels burdened by the Western criticism on North Korea's human rights issues, has also been disclosed for the first time.

It shows that Kim views demands for human rights improvements as a confrontation for regime survival, and has directly instructed responses such as socially burying defectors.

Given that the deployment of troops to Russia may have proceeded against their will, there is a possibility that human rights issues could arise if there are casualties.

North Korean human rights experts unanimously stated that stronger pressure, such as referring Kim Jong-un to the International Criminal Court, is needed at this time.

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Geneva.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-N. Korean diplomat: Troop deployment to Russia aims to undermine sanctions on N. Korea
    • 입력 2024-10-29 23:52:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

What is the real purpose of North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia?

"It is a ploy to closely align with Russia and dismantle international sanctions against North Korea."

A former North Korean diplomat who defected recently made this claim.

Ahn Da-young reports from Geneva, Switzerland.

[Report]

A multilateral dialogue on North Korea's human rights issues.

Former North Korean ambassador to Cuba, Ri Il-kyu, who attended this meeting, claimed that North Korea deployed troops to Russia with the aim of neutralizing sanctions against it.

[Ri Il-kyu/Former DPRK Counsellor to Cuba: "By bringing in Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the DPRK can carry out nuclear missile provocations without facing new sanctions or condemnation from the UN."]

It is also anticipated that North Korea aims to strengthen ties with Russia in response to the cooperation between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and to attempt negotiations if Trump is elected in the U.S. presidential election.

However, he pointed out that if some of the deployed troops defect or seek asylum, it could be a significant setback for North Korea.

[Ri Il-kyu/Former DPRK Counsellor to Cuba: "There is a considerable possibility that it could become a setback, and from this perspective, I think Kim Jong-un (Chairman of the DPRK) is taking a significant gamble."]

Amid various speculations about the role of the deployed troops, there are also predictions that a highly trained military force may have been sent.

[Ko Yeong-hwan/Director of the National Institute for Unification Education/Former DPRK Diplomat: "If the DPRK sent new recruits, wouldn't it be embarrassing for Kim Jong-un? I don't think Kim Jong-un would send just a regular infantry division."]

A report from North Korea's Foreign Ministry, which indicates that Kim Jong-un feels burdened by the Western criticism on North Korea's human rights issues, has also been disclosed for the first time.

It shows that Kim views demands for human rights improvements as a confrontation for regime survival, and has directly instructed responses such as socially burying defectors.

Given that the deployment of troops to Russia may have proceeded against their will, there is a possibility that human rights issues could arise if there are casualties.

North Korean human rights experts unanimously stated that stronger pressure, such as referring Kim Jong-un to the International Criminal Court, is needed at this time.

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Geneva.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“북한군, 만 2천명 곧 러시아로”…미 “합법적 공격 대상”

“북한군, 만 2천명 곧 러시아로”…미 “합법적 공격 대상”
한-우크라이나 “러북 불법 군사협력 강력 규탄”

한-우크라이나 “러북 불법 군사협력 강력 규탄”
“북, 김정은 암살 가능성 의식 경호 강화…정찰위성 재발사 준비 중”

“북, 김정은 암살 가능성 의식 경호 강화…정찰위성 재발사 준비 중”
간첩죄 사건 늑장 대응 논란…중 외교부 “법에 따라 처리”

간첩죄 사건 늑장 대응 논란…중 외교부 “법에 따라 처리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.