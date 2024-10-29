Ex-N. Korean diplomat: Troop deployment to Russia aims to undermine sanctions on N. Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



What is the real purpose of North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia?



"It is a ploy to closely align with Russia and dismantle international sanctions against North Korea."



A former North Korean diplomat who defected recently made this claim.



Ahn Da-young reports from Geneva, Switzerland.



[Report]



A multilateral dialogue on North Korea's human rights issues.



Former North Korean ambassador to Cuba, Ri Il-kyu, who attended this meeting, claimed that North Korea deployed troops to Russia with the aim of neutralizing sanctions against it.



[Ri Il-kyu/Former DPRK Counsellor to Cuba: "By bringing in Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the DPRK can carry out nuclear missile provocations without facing new sanctions or condemnation from the UN."]



It is also anticipated that North Korea aims to strengthen ties with Russia in response to the cooperation between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and to attempt negotiations if Trump is elected in the U.S. presidential election.



However, he pointed out that if some of the deployed troops defect or seek asylum, it could be a significant setback for North Korea.



[Ri Il-kyu/Former DPRK Counsellor to Cuba: "There is a considerable possibility that it could become a setback, and from this perspective, I think Kim Jong-un (Chairman of the DPRK) is taking a significant gamble."]



Amid various speculations about the role of the deployed troops, there are also predictions that a highly trained military force may have been sent.



[Ko Yeong-hwan/Director of the National Institute for Unification Education/Former DPRK Diplomat: "If the DPRK sent new recruits, wouldn't it be embarrassing for Kim Jong-un? I don't think Kim Jong-un would send just a regular infantry division."]



A report from North Korea's Foreign Ministry, which indicates that Kim Jong-un feels burdened by the Western criticism on North Korea's human rights issues, has also been disclosed for the first time.



It shows that Kim views demands for human rights improvements as a confrontation for regime survival, and has directly instructed responses such as socially burying defectors.



Given that the deployment of troops to Russia may have proceeded against their will, there is a possibility that human rights issues could arise if there are casualties.



North Korean human rights experts unanimously stated that stronger pressure, such as referring Kim Jong-un to the International Criminal Court, is needed at this time.



This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Geneva.



