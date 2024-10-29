News 9

Controversy grows over First Lady's alleged role in candidate nomination

입력 2024.10.29 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kang Hye-kyung, who is alleging First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, has released additional recorded phone conversations with Myung Tae-kyun.

The content suggests that the First Lady referred to the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon as a gift, but Myung refuted this, stating it was merely words of encouragement to Kang.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

This is the additional recording of the phone call with Myung Tae-kyun released by Kang Hye-kyung, who was the accounting manager for former lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon and the deputy director of the Future Korea Institute, which created manipulated opinion poll reports.

According to the recording, Myung tells Kang, "I received a call from the First Lady, and she said not to worry about lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon."

He then adds, "She said thank you to me and that it was her gift."

The call took place on May 2, eight days before the announcement of the People Power Party's nomination results for the 2022 by-election.

As Kang's side claims this indicates the First Lady's involvement in the nomination, the Democratic Party has intensified its offensive.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "I hope that President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife realize as soon as possible that there is no escape route other than to sincerely apologize to the public and accept a special investigation into Kim Keon-hee."]

However, Myung dismissed the allegations in a phone call with KBS, stating, "It was merely words of encouragement to Kang."

[Myung Tae-kyun: "I did not receive any hints from Kim Keon-hee. I was just encouraging Kang, who was struggling, to not lose heart and to work hard until the end."]

At the time of the by-election, the chairman of the nomination committee, People Power Party's Yoon Sang-hyun, stated that he was already aware of "the general internal flow" at the time the call took place, and Myung noted that he has a tendency to "show off," drawing a line against the allegations.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "(Myung) has a strategic side, so he interacts a lot with politicians. However, he also has a tendency to exaggerate basic facts."]

Former party leader Lee Jun-seok also stated in a phone call with KBS, "I believe the nomination committee would have done well without external influence."

In the meantime, a civic group has reported Kang Hye-kyung for perjury and Myung Tae-kyun for defamation to the police.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Controversy grows over First Lady's alleged role in candidate nomination
    • 입력 2024-10-29 23:52:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kang Hye-kyung, who is alleging First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, has released additional recorded phone conversations with Myung Tae-kyun.

The content suggests that the First Lady referred to the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon as a gift, but Myung refuted this, stating it was merely words of encouragement to Kang.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

This is the additional recording of the phone call with Myung Tae-kyun released by Kang Hye-kyung, who was the accounting manager for former lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon and the deputy director of the Future Korea Institute, which created manipulated opinion poll reports.

According to the recording, Myung tells Kang, "I received a call from the First Lady, and she said not to worry about lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon."

He then adds, "She said thank you to me and that it was her gift."

The call took place on May 2, eight days before the announcement of the People Power Party's nomination results for the 2022 by-election.

As Kang's side claims this indicates the First Lady's involvement in the nomination, the Democratic Party has intensified its offensive.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "I hope that President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife realize as soon as possible that there is no escape route other than to sincerely apologize to the public and accept a special investigation into Kim Keon-hee."]

However, Myung dismissed the allegations in a phone call with KBS, stating, "It was merely words of encouragement to Kang."

[Myung Tae-kyun: "I did not receive any hints from Kim Keon-hee. I was just encouraging Kang, who was struggling, to not lose heart and to work hard until the end."]

At the time of the by-election, the chairman of the nomination committee, People Power Party's Yoon Sang-hyun, stated that he was already aware of "the general internal flow" at the time the call took place, and Myung noted that he has a tendency to "show off," drawing a line against the allegations.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "(Myung) has a strategic side, so he interacts a lot with politicians. However, he also has a tendency to exaggerate basic facts."]

Former party leader Lee Jun-seok also stated in a phone call with KBS, "I believe the nomination committee would have done well without external influence."

In the meantime, a civic group has reported Kang Hye-kyung for perjury and Myung Tae-kyun for defamation to the police.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“북한군, 만 2천명 곧 러시아로”…미 “합법적 공격 대상”

“북한군, 만 2천명 곧 러시아로”…미 “합법적 공격 대상”
한-우크라이나 “러북 불법 군사협력 강력 규탄”

한-우크라이나 “러북 불법 군사협력 강력 규탄”
“북, 김정은 암살 가능성 의식 경호 강화…정찰위성 재발사 준비 중”

“북, 김정은 암살 가능성 의식 경호 강화…정찰위성 재발사 준비 중”
간첩죄 사건 늑장 대응 논란…중 외교부 “법에 따라 처리”

간첩죄 사건 늑장 대응 논란…중 외교부 “법에 따라 처리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.