Controversy grows over First Lady's alleged role in candidate nomination

[Anchor]



Kang Hye-kyung, who is alleging First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, has released additional recorded phone conversations with Myung Tae-kyun.



The content suggests that the First Lady referred to the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon as a gift, but Myung refuted this, stating it was merely words of encouragement to Kang.



Lee Yoo-min reports.



[Report]



This is the additional recording of the phone call with Myung Tae-kyun released by Kang Hye-kyung, who was the accounting manager for former lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon and the deputy director of the Future Korea Institute, which created manipulated opinion poll reports.



According to the recording, Myung tells Kang, "I received a call from the First Lady, and she said not to worry about lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon."



He then adds, "She said thank you to me and that it was her gift."



The call took place on May 2, eight days before the announcement of the People Power Party's nomination results for the 2022 by-election.



As Kang's side claims this indicates the First Lady's involvement in the nomination, the Democratic Party has intensified its offensive.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "I hope that President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife realize as soon as possible that there is no escape route other than to sincerely apologize to the public and accept a special investigation into Kim Keon-hee."]



However, Myung dismissed the allegations in a phone call with KBS, stating, "It was merely words of encouragement to Kang."



[Myung Tae-kyun: "I did not receive any hints from Kim Keon-hee. I was just encouraging Kang, who was struggling, to not lose heart and to work hard until the end."]



At the time of the by-election, the chairman of the nomination committee, People Power Party's Yoon Sang-hyun, stated that he was already aware of "the general internal flow" at the time the call took place, and Myung noted that he has a tendency to "show off," drawing a line against the allegations.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "(Myung) has a strategic side, so he interacts a lot with politicians. However, he also has a tendency to exaggerate basic facts."]



Former party leader Lee Jun-seok also stated in a phone call with KBS, "I believe the nomination committee would have done well without external influence."



In the meantime, a civic group has reported Kang Hye-kyung for perjury and Myung Tae-kyun for defamation to the police.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



