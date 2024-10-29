N. Korea strengthens security for Kim Jong-un amid assassination concerns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korea's National Intelligence Service reported that North Korea has recently heightened security measures for Chairman Kim Jong-un, likely in response to concerns about the possibility of his assassination.



There are also indications that preparations are underway for the relaunch of the military reconnaissance satellite that failed to launch in May.



We continue with Yang Min-cheol's report.



[Report]



The National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that North Korea has strengthened security for Chairman Kim Jong-un in light of recent concerns about assassination attempts.



[Park Sun-won/Secretary of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee/ Democratic Party: "They are raising the level of security by operating communication jamming vehicles and pushing for the introduction of drone detection equipment, aware of the potential threat from overseas agents that could lead to an assassination of Kim Jong-un."]



As measures for 'independent idolization' of Chairman Kim Jong-un are being strengthened, erasing the legacies of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, his daughter Ju-ae is reportedly expanding her activities to party events.



There are also indications that her status has risen, as she has been seen receiving guidance from Kim Yo-jong and assistance from Choe Son-hui, and even engaging in direct conversations with the Russian ambassador.



Regarding North Korea's future provocations, it is assessed that there is a possibility of launching hypersonic medium-range ballistic missiles or intercontinental ballistic missiles.



Additionally, there are signs that preparations are underway for the relaunch of the reconnaissance satellite that failed in May, through the purchase of advanced components and technological cooperation with Russia, and they are monitoring the possibility of a seventh nuclear test following the U.S. presidential election.



Alongside this, it has been identified that over 4,000 North Korean workers have been dispatched to Russia this year, and since the treaty was signed in June, there have been backdoor agreements on embargoed goods that are subject to international sanctions, indicating that economic cooperation between North Korea and Russia is gaining momentum.



Regarding the recent unusual currents in North Korea-China relations, the NIS acknowledged that there are indeed dissonances in the current North Korea-China relationship, but it suggested that the North Korean military's deployment to Russia may have been informed to China.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!