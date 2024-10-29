News 9

Itaewon marks 2nd anniversary of tragedy amid renewed safety concerns

입력 2024.10.29 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (10.29) marks the second anniversary of the Itaewon tragedy.

It was a major disaster that claimed the lives of 159 people.

Our reporter is out in the very narrow alley of Itaewon that we all remember.

Shin Hyun-wook, what is the atmosphere like there today?

[Reporter]

Yes, as night falls, people continue to come to remember and pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

Behind me, there are many memorial messages, along with chrysanthemums and photos of the victims.

Here are the words of the mourning citizens.

[Lee Sang-min/Seoul Yongsan District: "I hope there will be more attention and support for all those who are suffering and in pain from the tragedy."]

In the nearby Noksapyeong Station square, bereaved families and citizens read memorial messages.

[Yang Jin-young/Volunteer/Reading memorial message: "May you find peace in another world, and I humbly extend my condolences to the bereaved families."]

In the National Assembly, both the ruling and opposition parties expressed their condolences for the victims.

They particularly stated that they would actively support the investigation by the special investigation committee.

[Anchor]

How is it?

The scenery there must be quite different from two years ago, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, looking around me, the scene is relatively orderly.

Merchants have also removed their signboards and lowered the music to cooperate with safety management.

As of 9 PM, the population density in Itaewon is in a 'comfortable' state.

[Bae Kwang-jae/Seoul Itaewon Merchant: "We initially set up chairs for business, but we have removed all of that. We had boxes on the street, but those have also been cleared away."]

Many people gathered last Friday and over the weekend, but no dangerous situations were observed.

However, there were some alarming situations that made me wonder if people have already forgotten the tragedy.

Earlier, a festival in Dong-gu, Gwangju, was suddenly halted due to a crowd surge, revealing that the event with over 500 attendees had not established a mandatory safety management plan.

A previous event in Seongsu-dong was also abruptly stopped due to a sudden influx of people.

[Anchor]

There are still a few days left until Halloween, right?

It seems that safety management needs to continue a bit longer?

What do you think?

[Reporter]

Yes, until Halloween day, which is the day after tomorrow (10.31), the police plan to strengthen patrols in key areas.

In particular, they will prohibit the wearing of police uniforms or equipment that could cause confusion in the event of an accident and will focus on strict enforcement.

With the revision of the Disaster and Safety Act, from this year, local governments must establish safety management plans for events without organizers.

The Seoul city government plans to continue crowd management in 15 key areas, including Itaewon, Hongdae, and Seongsu, until Nov. 3.

This has been Shin Hyun-wook reporting from Itaewon for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Itaewon marks 2nd anniversary of tragedy amid renewed safety concerns
    • 입력 2024-10-29 23:52:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (10.29) marks the second anniversary of the Itaewon tragedy.

It was a major disaster that claimed the lives of 159 people.

Our reporter is out in the very narrow alley of Itaewon that we all remember.

Shin Hyun-wook, what is the atmosphere like there today?

[Reporter]

Yes, as night falls, people continue to come to remember and pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

Behind me, there are many memorial messages, along with chrysanthemums and photos of the victims.

Here are the words of the mourning citizens.

[Lee Sang-min/Seoul Yongsan District: "I hope there will be more attention and support for all those who are suffering and in pain from the tragedy."]

In the nearby Noksapyeong Station square, bereaved families and citizens read memorial messages.

[Yang Jin-young/Volunteer/Reading memorial message: "May you find peace in another world, and I humbly extend my condolences to the bereaved families."]

In the National Assembly, both the ruling and opposition parties expressed their condolences for the victims.

They particularly stated that they would actively support the investigation by the special investigation committee.

[Anchor]

How is it?

The scenery there must be quite different from two years ago, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, looking around me, the scene is relatively orderly.

Merchants have also removed their signboards and lowered the music to cooperate with safety management.

As of 9 PM, the population density in Itaewon is in a 'comfortable' state.

[Bae Kwang-jae/Seoul Itaewon Merchant: "We initially set up chairs for business, but we have removed all of that. We had boxes on the street, but those have also been cleared away."]

Many people gathered last Friday and over the weekend, but no dangerous situations were observed.

However, there were some alarming situations that made me wonder if people have already forgotten the tragedy.

Earlier, a festival in Dong-gu, Gwangju, was suddenly halted due to a crowd surge, revealing that the event with over 500 attendees had not established a mandatory safety management plan.

A previous event in Seongsu-dong was also abruptly stopped due to a sudden influx of people.

[Anchor]

There are still a few days left until Halloween, right?

It seems that safety management needs to continue a bit longer?

What do you think?

[Reporter]

Yes, until Halloween day, which is the day after tomorrow (10.31), the police plan to strengthen patrols in key areas.

In particular, they will prohibit the wearing of police uniforms or equipment that could cause confusion in the event of an accident and will focus on strict enforcement.

With the revision of the Disaster and Safety Act, from this year, local governments must establish safety management plans for events without organizers.

The Seoul city government plans to continue crowd management in 15 key areas, including Itaewon, Hongdae, and Seongsu, until Nov. 3.

This has been Shin Hyun-wook reporting from Itaewon for KBS News.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“북한군, 만 2천명 곧 러시아로”…미 “합법적 공격 대상”

“북한군, 만 2천명 곧 러시아로”…미 “합법적 공격 대상”
한-우크라이나 “러북 불법 군사협력 강력 규탄”

한-우크라이나 “러북 불법 군사협력 강력 규탄”
“북, 김정은 암살 가능성 의식 경호 강화…정찰위성 재발사 준비 중”

“북, 김정은 암살 가능성 의식 경호 강화…정찰위성 재발사 준비 중”
간첩죄 사건 늑장 대응 논란…중 외교부 “법에 따라 처리”

간첩죄 사건 늑장 대응 논란…중 외교부 “법에 따라 처리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.