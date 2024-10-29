News 9

Special committee launched to investigate Itaewon tragedy after key acquittals

[Anchor]

A special investigation committee to uncover the truth behind the Itaewon tragedy and prevent its recurrence was officially launched last month.

Most of the key individuals responsible for the tragedy were acquitted in the first trial.

With this, there is growing interest in what role the special committee will play moving forward.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The first trial of the key individuals responsible for the Itaewon tragedy.

Former Yongsan Police Chief Lee Im-jae received a three-year prison sentence, while former Seoul Police Chief Kim Kwang-ho and Yongsan District Mayor Park Hee-yeong were acquitted.

The court acknowledged that the national functions did not operate properly during the disaster, but concluded that it was difficult to foresee the tragedy in advance and that there seemed to be no specific and direct duty of care, leading to the acquittals.

Although an appeals process remains, there is an analysis that it will be difficult to hold them accountable through criminal procedures, thus more attention is setting on the role of the special investigation committee.

[Oh Min-ae/Head of the Itaewon Tragedy Task Force, MINBYUN: "Beyond criminal responsibility, it should be clearly confirmed through the special committee's investigation or other means that there were indeed problems at that time and that they should be held accountable...."]

The special committee plans to comprehensively reconstruct the facts of the day of the Itaewon tragedy and investigate whether there were any issues with the responses of national agencies and local governments.

[Song Ki-chun/Chairman of the Itaewon Tragedy Special Committee: "I believe the investigation should broadly cover those involved in the rescue and those involved in the transport of the victims. Naturally, the presidential office should also be included in the scope of the investigation...."]

However, there are concerns that the special committee's activity period is limited to a maximum of one year and three months and that it lacks the authority to conduct compulsory investigations.

The special committee's investigation is expected to begin in earnest as early as January next year.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

