Elderly poverty rates push seniors to impoverished areas and multi-marketing

[Anchor]

The poverty rate among the elderly in our country is alarmingly high, ranking the highest among OECD countries.

KBS conducted a big data analysis to find out where elderly people facing financial difficulties are moving and how they are living, and it turns out they are gathering in the heart of Gangnam, at Seolleung Station.

Reporter Seo Young-min conducted an in-depth investigation into why impoverished elderly people are congregating here.

[Report]

Seolleung Station in Gangnam, Seoul.

[Elderly/voice modulation: "Our company moved from exit 5 over there to here."]

Two elderly individuals introduce their company this way.

[Elderly/voice modulation: "It's a thriving company. A global company."]

[Elderly/voice modulation: "It's a company that is making history in network, revolutionizing it. We focus on three main businesses: blockchain, e-commerce, and gaming."]

In the basement of a building, elderly people are attending a group class.

[Elderly/voice modulation: "They will give out lucky numbers. For newcomers, they distribute products, and then they also put stocks and cash in envelopes. It's a really good company. It's not illegal. It's like giving rice cakes and laying out cushions on the floor for people to earn money."]

Local residents unanimously say it's a 'multi-level marketing' scheme.

[Local resident/voice modulation: "Are you trying to find out about the elderly being harmed? It's on the first basement floor...."]

[Office worker/voice modulation: "The elderly will all go into the office. It's a multi-level marketing office."]

KBS analyzed big data provided by KT to understand the movements and residences of impoverished elderly people.

As a result, it was discovered that, in addition to the well-known Tapgol Park area, they also gather in the middle of Gangnam, and now the site has been confirmed.

We also examined residential information in 250-meter units.

First, urban shanty towns were identified.

In this area, 70% of the population is over 60 years old.

[Dr. Tak Jang-han/Social Welfare Studies: "The fact that 70% of the population at shanty towns is elderly shows that this overwhelming ratio reflects the most miserable reality of elderly poverty right here."]

Additionally, the goshiwon (micro-room lodges) area in Gwanak-gu was noted.

[Choi Eun-young/Director of the Korea Center for City and Environment Research: "Since the maximum amount that can be received for housing benefits in Seoul is 340,000 won, the only places one can afford with this money are goshiwons, small rooms, or basements, which is not how other countries design their housing benefits and support."]

Our country, which records the worst elderly poverty and suicide rates in the OECD, must find solutions before it is too late.

KBS News, Seo Young-min.

