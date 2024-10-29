News 9

Universities granted autonomy to approve medical students' leave amid boycott

입력 2024.10.29 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The class boycott by medical students opposing the increase in medical school enrollment continues.

The government has maintained the principle that leave of absence can only be approved if it is premised on 'returning next year.'

However, today (10.29), they took a step back by stating that the approval of leave of absence will be left to the discretion of the universities.

This is a report by Kim Min-hyuk.

[Report]

The ongoing conflict between the medical community and the government.

Most medical students have submitted their leave of absence applications, and the classrooms are empty.

With no processing of leave applications, there are concerns about large-scale failures and expulsions.

The presidents of national universities expressed urgency, requesting that students' leave applications submitted for personal reasons be approved autonomously.

[Yang Oh-bong/President of Jeonbuk National University: "If leave of absence is approved, it will serve as an opportunity to normalize the first semester of the 2025 academic year...."]

Ultimately, the Ministry of Education decided to leave the approval of medical students' leave applications to the discretion of the universities.

This is a withdrawal from the previous position that was based on 'returning in the 2025 academic year.'

They stated, "We have accepted the opinions from the university field and various sectors of society at a grand level."

However, the presidential office emphasized that this does not mean a full allowance for collective alliance leave.

The medical community hopes this will serve as an opportunity for dialogue to begin between the ruling and opposition parties, expressing unanimous support, stating that it is a correct decision, albeit late.

[Lee Jong-tae/Chairman of the Korea Association of Medical Colleges: "With the approval of students' leave, we hope that the ruling and opposition parties will quickly engage in sincere dialogue."]

[Choi Anna/Spokesperson for the Korean Medical Association: "We sincerely hope this will be the beginning of resolving the medical crisis."]

However, the medical student association stated, "It is only natural to approve legitimate leave applications," and expressed a cautious stance, saying, "Nothing else has changed."

This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Universities granted autonomy to approve medical students' leave amid boycott
    • 입력 2024-10-29 23:52:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

The class boycott by medical students opposing the increase in medical school enrollment continues.

The government has maintained the principle that leave of absence can only be approved if it is premised on 'returning next year.'

However, today (10.29), they took a step back by stating that the approval of leave of absence will be left to the discretion of the universities.

This is a report by Kim Min-hyuk.

[Report]

The ongoing conflict between the medical community and the government.

Most medical students have submitted their leave of absence applications, and the classrooms are empty.

With no processing of leave applications, there are concerns about large-scale failures and expulsions.

The presidents of national universities expressed urgency, requesting that students' leave applications submitted for personal reasons be approved autonomously.

[Yang Oh-bong/President of Jeonbuk National University: "If leave of absence is approved, it will serve as an opportunity to normalize the first semester of the 2025 academic year...."]

Ultimately, the Ministry of Education decided to leave the approval of medical students' leave applications to the discretion of the universities.

This is a withdrawal from the previous position that was based on 'returning in the 2025 academic year.'

They stated, "We have accepted the opinions from the university field and various sectors of society at a grand level."

However, the presidential office emphasized that this does not mean a full allowance for collective alliance leave.

The medical community hopes this will serve as an opportunity for dialogue to begin between the ruling and opposition parties, expressing unanimous support, stating that it is a correct decision, albeit late.

[Lee Jong-tae/Chairman of the Korea Association of Medical Colleges: "With the approval of students' leave, we hope that the ruling and opposition parties will quickly engage in sincere dialogue."]

[Choi Anna/Spokesperson for the Korean Medical Association: "We sincerely hope this will be the beginning of resolving the medical crisis."]

However, the medical student association stated, "It is only natural to approve legitimate leave applications," and expressed a cautious stance, saying, "Nothing else has changed."

This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.
김민혁
김민혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“북한군, 만 2천명 곧 러시아로”…미 “합법적 공격 대상”

“북한군, 만 2천명 곧 러시아로”…미 “합법적 공격 대상”
한-우크라이나 “러북 불법 군사협력 강력 규탄”

한-우크라이나 “러북 불법 군사협력 강력 규탄”
“북, 김정은 암살 가능성 의식 경호 강화…정찰위성 재발사 준비 중”

“북, 김정은 암살 가능성 의식 경호 강화…정찰위성 재발사 준비 중”
간첩죄 사건 늑장 대응 논란…중 외교부 “법에 따라 처리”

간첩죄 사건 늑장 대응 논란…중 외교부 “법에 따라 처리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.