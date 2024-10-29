News 9

Kia Tigers claim 12th Korean Series title

[Anchor]

This season's professional baseball has concluded with KIA's overall championship.

KIA, which has maintained an undefeated myth with 12 appearances and 12 victories in the Korean Series, saw manager Lee Beom-ho keep his promise to fans with the "Bikki Bikki Dance" ceremony.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

The moment KIA's closer Jung Hai-young recorded the final out, cheers erupted after a 7-year wait.

["Wow!!!"]

On the field and in the dugout, players embraced each other.

The stands were filled with powerful cheers and tears of joy.

[Yoon Jun-young/KIA Fan: "The players worked so hard, and I was so proud of how they won after such a tough journey that I cried."]

Starting from the first championship of Haitai in 1983, which included a car parade, KIA has now made 12 appearances in the Korean Series and secured 12 championships!

[KBS News Screen: "Haitai has won the championship in the Korean Series!"]

In particular, Jung Hai-young, who became the pitcher confirming the 12th championship in 2024, received special congratulations from his father Jung Hei-yeol, who was the catcher during the 7th championship in 1993.

[Jung Hei-yeol/Catcher during KIA's 1993 Championship: "I think I played a supporting role. Hai-young is playing a leading role and is central to the team."]

[Jung Hai-young/KIA: "My dad said he was a supporting role, but in my heart, my dad is always the main character...."]

Manager Lee Beom-ho, who has achieved championships both as a player and a manager, showcased the promised "Bikki Bikki Dance" right at the front.

[Lee Beom-ho/KIA Manager: "Winning is definitely a good thing. Lifting the championship trophy as a manager in Gwangju feels even more overwhelming."]

With a record of 10 million spectators, the true champions of this season, the baseball fans, sang along to the cheers of all 10 teams, concluding the baseball festival with a grand finale.

[KIA Fans Singing Other Teams' Cheers: "(LG) Cheers for victory! Let's all shout~ (Samsung) The strongest Samsung, Koo Ja-wook! (Lotte) Hit, hit, let's go~ (Doosan) Our Bears!"]

The time of baseball, which was hotter and more intense than ever, has concluded with KIA's overall championship.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji reporting.

