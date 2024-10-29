Dodgers close in on World Series title as Freeman shines in playoffs

동영상 고정 취소

It seems that the autumn hero of Major League Baseball will be Freddie Freeman, not Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge.



With Freeman's home runs leading the way, the LA Dodgers have secured three consecutive victories, leaving them just one win away from the World Series championship.



In the first inning, after Ohtani reached base on a walk, Freeman hit a powerful two-run home run.



Following his walk-off grand slam in Game 1, he has emerged as a strong MVP candidate with home runs in both Game 2 and Game 3.



The LA Dodgers, with a stellar performance from starter Walker Buehler, defeated the New York Yankees 4 to 2, achieving their third straight win.



Now, with just one more win, they will claim the World Series title for the first time in four years since 2020.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!