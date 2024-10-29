News 9

Dodgers close in on World Series title as Freeman shines in playoffs

It seems that the autumn hero of Major League Baseball will be Freddie Freeman, not Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge.

With Freeman's home runs leading the way, the LA Dodgers have secured three consecutive victories, leaving them just one win away from the World Series championship.

In the first inning, after Ohtani reached base on a walk, Freeman hit a powerful two-run home run.

Following his walk-off grand slam in Game 1, he has emerged as a strong MVP candidate with home runs in both Game 2 and Game 3.

The LA Dodgers, with a stellar performance from starter Walker Buehler, defeated the New York Yankees 4 to 2, achieving their third straight win.

Now, with just one more win, they will claim the World Series title for the first time in four years since 2020.

