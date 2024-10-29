Tensions escalate between ruling and opposition parties at National Assembly Communications Committee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The conflict between the ruling and opposition parties surrounding the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communications Committee is intensifying.



The People Power Party filed a complaint against Chairperson Choi Min-hee's management style to the Ethics Committee, and now Chairperson Choi has countered with her own complaint.



Kim Jin-ho reports.



[Report]



The clash occurred when People Power Party lawmaker Choi Soo-jin raised issues regarding Chairperson Choi Min-hee's management of the meeting.



She said a civic group investigated and claimed that Chairperson Choi's remarks accounted for 20% of the total questioning time, and questioned whether this constitutes 'abuse of power'.



[Choi Soo-jin/Member of the National Assembly Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/People Power Party: "This is the fact."]



[Choi Min-hee/Chairperson of the National Assembly Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "That is an insult disguised as a fact...."]



As the tension escalated, Chairperson Choi Min-hee prohibited lawmaker Choi from speaking, leading to a strong backlash from her.



[Choi Soo-jin/Member of the National Assembly Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/People Power Party: "Why are you depriving me of my speaking rights? I didn't say I wouldn't ask questions, this is really too biased."]



[Choi Min-hee/Chairperson of the National Assembly Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "Apologize, and then I will give you the speaking rights."]



The People Power Party, which filed a complaint against Chairperson Choi to the National Assembly Ethics Committee, announced today (10.29) that it will push for legislation to prevent the committee chair from depriving members of their speaking rights.



[Choi Soo-jin/Member of the People Power Party: "An unprecedented incident has occurred where a chairperson has 'gagged' a member's speaking rights simply because she did not like what was being said. This right must be fully guaranteed and respected."]



Chairperson Choi immediately responded to this.



She filed a counter-complaint against People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, claiming that the party is obstructing the Broadcasting and Communications Committee for strategic reasons.



[Choi Min-hee/Chairperson of the National Assembly Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "The person who abused their power is not me, but floor leader Choo Kyung-ho. (Lawmaker Choi Soo-jin) attacked the chairperson personally and disrupted the normal operation of the committee."]



The People Power Party is also considering legal actions, including filing a constitutional complaint against Chairperson Choi Min-hee.



KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.



