Chung Hyeon returns from long injury, aiming for main stage

[Anchor]



Chung Hyeon, the star of the tennis major tournament semi-final legend who has returned from a long injury, has started his comeback with the goal of reaching the Grand Slam stage.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom reports.



[Report]



Chung Hyeon participated in a domestic tournament for the first time in two years.



His long hair has grown, and he has lost some weight, but the most significant change was in his serve motion.



He minimized his body rotation while keeping his legs neatly together.



He sacrificed power and speed to prevent chronic back injuries.



Nevertheless, Chung Hyeon's tennis, which rose to world No. 19, the best in Korea, was still alive.



The sharpness of his signature backhand was just as it was when he defeated Djokovic in the past.



Chung Hyeon skillfully blocked the strong serves and forehands of his junior Chung Yun-seong, marking a complete victory in his comeback match with a score of 2-0.



[Chung Hyeon/Former National Tennis Player: "It's like a dream for men, right? I want to have long hair at least once... I can't say it's a complete performance, but I'm grateful that I can play one more match and I'm working hard point by point."]



The 2018 Australian Open, where he defeated Djokovic in the round of 16 and faced the tennis king Roger Federer in the semi-finals, has become a memory from six years ago.



Now at 27, his world ranking has fallen outside the top 1,000 due to injuries, but he aims to step back onto the major tournament main stage someday, taking his time and progressing step by step.



[Chung Hyeon: "I have a desire to stand on a major court again someday. Whether it's Rod Laver (Australian Open) or Arthur Ashe (US Open), I want to stand there at least once."]



Chung Hyeon, who has given the brightest memories in the history of Korean tennis, has returned from a long injury and is now back at the starting line.



KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



