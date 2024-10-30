News 9

Families of 26 foreign victims of Itaewon tragedy struggle to retrieve their belongings

[Anchor]

Among the 159 people who lost their lives in the Itaewon tragedy, 26 were foreigners.

The families of the foreign victims have returned to Korea.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun met with them to hear their stories.

[Report]

Grace, an Australian woman, always had Korea on her "countries to visit" list.

She fulfilled her wish two years ago, but she could not return to her home country.

[Joan Lacheed/Mother of the late Grace: "Just you know to remember the victims and my daughter. She was always a happy, happy girl."]

While sorting through her daughter's belongings, the mother does not even know where the clothes her daughter last wore are.

[Joan Lacheed/Mother of the late Grace: "It's up to the family what they want, but the initial steps should come from Korea, and say 'what do you want to do? We have you know your child's belongings here.'"]

The family of Iranian student Reyhaneh could not come to Korea due to financial circumstances and trauma from the tragedy.

Fortunately, with the help of a Korean businessman, they were able to receive some of her belongings.

[Seyyed Jalil Atashi/Father of the late Reyhaneh: "(Thanks to the goodwill of the Korean businessman) we received two bags. However, the larger bag is still in Korea."]

Ali's family has also not yet received his mobile phone and passport.

[Manaz Parkant/Aunt of the late Ali: "I believe Ali's last moments are recorded on his phone or smartwatch. Ali's mother needs to see those last moments to understand and believe in Ali's death."]

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has provided funeral expenses and consolation payments to the foreign victims of the Itaewon tragedy.

Some belongings were picked up directly by the bereaved families, and the ministry stated that they plan to quickly send the remaining belongings, considering the families' positions.

[Jo In-young/Co-Head of the 10·29 Itaewon Tragedy Citizens' Countermeasure Committee: "We should have continuously asked the families what they needed and investigated to provide appropriate support, but in fact, the government did not go through that process at all...."]

The Ministry of the Interior announced that once the enforcement decree of the Itaewon Tragedy Special Act is established, they will form a victim relief review committee to discuss support for foreign bereaved families as well.

This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.

