President Yoon expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families of Itaewon tragedy victims

On the second anniversary of the Itaewon tragedy, President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims.



President Yoon stated that creating a safe society is the true mourning for the victims and instructed relevant ministries to thoroughly check and improve the multi-safety system.



