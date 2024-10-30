News 9

Rosé's 'APT' enters Billboard's top 10

[Anchor]

Rosé's 'APT', which has captivated the world, has made it to 8th place on the Billboard chart.

This marks the highest ranking ever achieved by a K-pop female artist.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop analyzes the significance of this remarkable record.

[Report]

The Billboard 'Hot 100' is a key indicator of global popular music trends.

["Aparteu, Aparteu, Aparteu, Aparteu."]

Rosé's 'APT' entered the chart and went straight to the top 10 just ten days after its release.

This is the result of competing in a chart filled with global pop stars like Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Gaga.

The highest ranking for a K-pop female artist.

It also set a new record as the fifth highest after BTS, solo artists Jimin and Jungkook, and Psy in South Korea.

It is particularly noteworthy that this achievement was made as a solo artist, rather than as part of the globally renowned group BLACKPINK.

[Rosé/Singer: "It's been a long journey, and hasn't been the easiest, cause in the process of me writing this album, I was trying to be independent."]

Unlike previous K-pop successes that relied on strong fandom for high album sales, 'APT' has shown strength in streaming, which is also significant.

[Jung Min-jae/Popular Music Critic: "I think the significance lies in the fact that a hit song has emerged that people are actually enjoying and appreciating. It's not just about organized movements of fandom..."]

Immediately after entering the top 10, Rosé expressed that she has achieved her dream and dedicated the honor to her fans around the world, while pop star Bruno Mars also sent a congratulatory message right away.

'APT', which has instantly captivated the world with the charm of K-pop.

["."]

Attention is now on whether other songs from her solo debut album, set to be released in December, can carry this momentum forward.

KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

