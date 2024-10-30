News 9

Restoration project boosts Asian black bear population in Mt. Jirisan by 15 times

입력 2024.10.30 (00:46)

[Anchor]

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the restoration project for the endangered Asian black bear in Mr. Jirisan.

The population of Asian black bears, which was only six, has now exceeded eighty.

However, there are difficulties in management, such as bears appearing on hiking trails and damage to farm facilities.

Son Min-joo reports.

[Report]

In the dense underbrush of Mr. Jirisan, a black bear strolls along a hiking trail.

Hikers are taken by surprise.

["Be careful, sister."]

Startled by the sound of people, the bear quickly runs away; it is the endangered Asian black bear.

Having disappeared from the Korean Peninsula in the late 1900s, the population has now increased to 89 thanks to the restoration project that has reached its 20th year.

[Lee Sa-hyun/Head of Habitat Conservation Division, Korea National Park Service: "Among the 80 or so bears, there are now four generations that have been born, allowing them to mate and give birth naturally, which is the biggest achievement."]

As a top predator, the Asian black bear plays an important role in regulating the population of mammals in the ecosystem.

However, as the population increases and their range of activity expands, encounters with humans have significantly increased.

An analysis of over 30,000 data points over the past ten years shows that there have been 140 cases of Asian black bears appearing near hiking trails.

While there have been no human casualties, damage to farm facilities averages over 30 cases each year.

[Kim Man-woo/Team Leader, Southern Conservation Center, National Park Institute for Wildlife Conservation: "(Asian black bears) often avoid humans. There have been no cases of human injury in the country so far; most damages are related to beekeeping or property."]

The Korea National Park Service advised that the probability of encountering a bear on a hiking trail is less than 1%, but if you do encounter one, do not avert your gaze and slowly back away.

This is KBS News Son Min-joo.

