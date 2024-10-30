‘Small Giant’ Kim Sun-bin named Korean Series MVP

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The MVP of the Korean Series is the 'little giant' Kim Sun-bin, who stands at 165 cm tall.



Kim Sun-bin broke the stereotype that short players cannot succeed with 'pure skill'.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim reports.



[Report]



[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "The MVP is Kim Sun-bin of the KIA Tigers."]



Kim Sun-bin, who has become the brightest star, raises both hands and smiles brightly.



The 165 cm tall little giant, who led the KIA Tigers with a batting average close to .600, is experiencing a shining moment after 16 years since his debut.



The joy is even greater as it is an achievement that overcame the perceptions that defined his physical condition as a 'limitation'.



[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "I think this is truly the best moment. There were many prejudices that short players cannot play well, but I am very happy to break that."]



During his high school years, Kim Sun-bin showcased outstanding skills as a youth representative, but due to his short stature, he was only drafted by KIA Tigers in the 6th round.



In his rookie season, he received a spotlight due to the significant height difference with Choi Hee-seop, and he experienced the pain of being excluded from the Korean Series roster during the 2009 championship.



However, he grew into a franchise star for KIA Tigers with his precise hitting ability and solid defense, achieving the remarkable feat of being the Korean Series MVP following being the 'shortest batting champion in history' in 2017.



[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "Baseball is not played based on height. It is played based on skill, so if you show all your skills well, you can become a good player, and I will always support you from the side."]



Kim Tae-gun, a fellow player who missed out on the MVP by just one vote, also delived an outstanding performance.



Although overshadowed by Yang Eui-ji in NC Dinos and Kang Min-ho in Samsung Lions, he proudly became the catcher for the championship-winning team and shook off his sorrows.



[Kim Tae-gun/KIA Tigers: "It feels like all the really tough times have passed like a film. It took me a long time to cry. I think it took about 7 years. Now I will proudly say that I am the championship catcher."]



The story of KIA's victory, which featured a humble tale of human triumph, deeply resonated with the fans.



This is Ha Mu-rim from KBS News.



