Spain's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or amid Real Madrid team boycott

[Anchor]

Rodri, who led Manchester City to four consecutive Premier League titles and Spain to victory in Euro 2024, has won the Ballon d'Or, but the absence of Real Madrid players turned the ceremony into a half-hearted event.

Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.

[Report]

Rodri, Pep's man, played a crucial role in Manchester City's four consecutive Premier League titles.

He is recognized as the best defensive midfielder in the game today, possessing not only perfect game coordination skills but also shooting ability.

Rodri, who also brought Spain its fourth championship trophy at Euro 2024 and won the MVP award, has now embraced the Ballon d'Or.

He is the third Spaniard in history to win the Ballon d'Or and the first defensive midfielder to do so.

[Rodri/2023-2024 Ballon d'Or Winner: "(I never thought) about winning the Ballon d'Or. But in the last years, I think I performed in the highest level of football. And the people that voted considered they were romantic about the football I did, so very pleased."]

As Messi and Ronaldo fell out of the final 30 candidates for the first time in 21 years, a new chapter has opened with Rodri.

However, Vinicius, who was initially considered the top candidate from Real Madrid, canceled his trip to Paris after sensing he wasn't going to win the award.

Ultimately, with the absence of the award-winning coach Ancelotti and seven candidate players including Bellingham and Valverde, the ceremony became a half-hearted event.

Vinicius expressed his disappointment on his social media, saying, "I would run ten times more if necessary," and "They were not ready."

The winner of the 'Kopa Trophy', awarded to the best under-21 player, went to Spain's 17-year-old rising star Lamine Yamal.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.

