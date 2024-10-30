News Today

[News Today] ROSE ‘APT.’ MAKES HISTORY

입력 2024.10.30 (18:24) 수정 2024.10.30 (18:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
BLACKPINK's Rosé has charted on the Billboard main chart with her song APT. This marks the highest achievement for a K-pop female artist to date.

[REPORT]
The collaboration between K-pop idol Rosé and pop star Bruno Mars is hitting it big in America.

Billboard announced that the duo's 'APT.' debuted at eight place on this week's Hot 100, which ranks the hottest songs in the United States.

The highest Billboard Hot 100 ranking a Korean female singer has achieved so far was 13th place by Black Pink in 2020.

The Black Pink member became only the fifth Korean singer to enter top ten in the Hot 100 chart, following Psy, BTS, and individual BTS members' solo tracks.

Rosé posted on Instagram that her dream came true.

Some say that 'APT' is becoming 'the second Gangnam Style' with its highly addictive lyrics and tune as well as an introduction of Korea's fun game culture.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ROSE ‘APT.’ MAKES HISTORY
    • 입력 2024-10-30 18:24:28
    • 수정2024-10-30 18:29:48
    News Today

[LEAD]
BLACKPINK's Rosé has charted on the Billboard main chart with her song APT. This marks the highest achievement for a K-pop female artist to date.

[REPORT]
The collaboration between K-pop idol Rosé and pop star Bruno Mars is hitting it big in America.

Billboard announced that the duo's 'APT.' debuted at eight place on this week's Hot 100, which ranks the hottest songs in the United States.

The highest Billboard Hot 100 ranking a Korean female singer has achieved so far was 13th place by Black Pink in 2020.

The Black Pink member became only the fifth Korean singer to enter top ten in the Hot 100 chart, following Psy, BTS, and individual BTS members' solo tracks.

Rosé posted on Instagram that her dream came true.

Some say that 'APT' is becoming 'the second Gangnam Style' with its highly addictive lyrics and tune as well as an introduction of Korea's fun game culture.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…ICBM 이동식 발사대 배치”

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…ICBM 이동식 발사대 배치”
대통령실 “우크라이나 포탄 <br>지원 검토한 적 없어”

대통령실 “우크라이나 포탄 지원 검토한 적 없어”
“미, 중국에 北 파병 개입 요청”…미중 관계 새 변수되나?

“미, 중국에 北 파병 개입 요청”…미중 관계 새 변수되나?
이재명 ‘대표 회담’ 압박…<br>한동훈 “변화와 쇄신”

이재명 ‘대표 회담’ 압박…한동훈 “변화와 쇄신”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.