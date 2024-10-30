[News Today] ROSE ‘APT.’ MAKES HISTORY
[LEAD]
BLACKPINK's Rosé has charted on the Billboard main chart with her song APT. This marks the highest achievement for a K-pop female artist to date.
[REPORT]
The collaboration between K-pop idol Rosé and pop star Bruno Mars is hitting it big in America.
Billboard announced that the duo's 'APT.' debuted at eight place on this week's Hot 100, which ranks the hottest songs in the United States.
The highest Billboard Hot 100 ranking a Korean female singer has achieved so far was 13th place by Black Pink in 2020.
The Black Pink member became only the fifth Korean singer to enter top ten in the Hot 100 chart, following Psy, BTS, and individual BTS members' solo tracks.
Rosé posted on Instagram that her dream came true.
Some say that 'APT' is becoming 'the second Gangnam Style' with its highly addictive lyrics and tune as well as an introduction of Korea's fun game culture.
