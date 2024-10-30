[News Today] STROKE TREATMENT WINDOW EXPANDS
[LEAD]
Yesterday marked 'World Stroke Day'. Having a stroke which blocks blood vessels can be fatal, but treatment within 24 hours can prevent severe disabilities. Yet, medical professionals often prioritize the first three hours only, sparking concerns.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Lift your right arm, open your mouth and eyes.
In July, a man in his 60s with a paralyzed arm and leg came to the hospital emergency room 12 hours after the symptoms occurred.
No Mi-suk / Caretaker
My patient just stared, couldn't speak. In the ER, the doctor said the golden hour passed too much and the patient won't live.
But thankfully, due to an expanded treatment window for stroke patients, a cerebrovascular surgery took place swiftly and the patient could return to normal life.
Prof. Kim Jun-yeop / Seoul Nat'l Univ. Bundang Hospital
Blood clot removal surgery had a 6 hour golden time window. But recent research finds it's feasible for up to 24 hours.
Reflecting such advancement in medical technology, the Korean Triage and Acuity Scale Committee in 2021 expanded the treatment window for stroke patients from 3 hours to 24 hours.
However, in the field, past standards are still being applied.
At six of the nine university hospitals nationwide, including Seoul National University Hospital, patients who had a stroke for over 3 hours are considered low-priority.
Prof. Lee Gyung-bok / Soon Chun Hyang Univ. Hospital Seoul
If the KTAS scale drops, the patient's emergency transport to a higher level hospital can also face restrictions.
Health authorities say that even though the KTAS criteria has not been legally revised, they will seek related amendments to enable timely onsite application.
