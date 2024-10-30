News Today

[News Today] SEOUL’S CHILDBIRTH SUPPORT PLAN

[LEAD]
Concerns about low birthrates are rising, but recent news from Seoul brings hope. Births and marriages in the city have increased for five consecutive months. Seoul City is to boost these promising trends by aggressively expanding its support policies.

[REPORT]
From next year, Seoul City will inject 6.7 trillion won, or around 4.8 billion U.S. dollars, double the existing amount, to tackle the low birthrate.

Up to one million won or some 720 dollars will be provided to help with wedding and marriage preparations such as photo shoots, dress rental and makeup costs.

Jeon Seol-hwa / Seoul resident
Buying furniture and home appliances is the largest burden I think. With financial assistance, tying the knot can be easier.

Also from next year, new parents who don't own a house can receive a monthly 300-thousand won that's around 216 dollars for a total of 7.2 million won for 2 years in housing aid.

This is to prevent couples from leaving the capital city due to high costs or giving up on childbirth.

Shopping malls offering baby products such as nappies and powdered formula at almost half the regular price will also start operating in March.

Freelancers and the self-employed running a one-person business can receive 900-thousand won or around 650 dollars for giving birth and 800-thousand won if the spouse gives birth.

Oh Se-hoon / Seoul Mayor
There are hopeful signs of a rebound in births such as the number of marriages going up 23.5% on-year. We must continue this momentum.

The number of so-called Seoul-style kids cafes which drew positive reaction from citizens will also increase to 400 locations by 2026.

New incentives will also be provided such as substitute workforce for those on childcare leave, support for coworkers filling in the gaps as well as income preservation.

