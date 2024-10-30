[News Today] HYBE APOLOGIZES FOR ‘LOOKS REPORT’

[LEAD]

Entertainment agency HYBE has made a public apology for making judgemental remarks on idols' looks. This follows an internal report from HYBE that was disclosed during an audit.



[REPORT]

Entertainment company HYBE has apologized for writing an inappropriate document about K-pop artists.



Last Thursday, during the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee audit, an internal report from HYBE containing disparaging remarks about the appearance of other agency's idol stars was revealed, sparking backlash.



HYBE's CEO posted an apology on Tuesday on the company's website five days after the controversy erupted.



HYBE said the document was created to gather and assess industry trends and public opinion, but admitted that the contents were inappropriate.



The HYBE CEO also apologized to those who were hurt by what was said in the document.



Also gaining attention was an online remark seemingly critical of HYBE posted by Seung-kwan, a member of Seventeen, a K-pop boy band managed by HYBE's subsidiary.



He didn't mention specific names, but he wrote that he couldn't keep silent any longer for the sake of his fellow artists and warned not to take idol singers lightly.