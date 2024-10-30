Preparations inside the Punggye-ri nuclear test site are complete
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Good evening, everyone?
This is KBS News at 9 PM on October 30.
Analysis suggests that there is a possibility of North Korea conducting its 7th nuclear test ahead of the U.S. presidential election on November 5.
Our military intelligence authorities have reported that internal preparations at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site appear to be complete.
It is also assessed that preparations for the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are nearly finished.
The security situation both domestically and internationally is concerning.
Our first report is by Kim Jin-ho.
[Report]
The No. 3 tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea was reportedly destroyed and then restored six years ago.
Our military intelligence authorities have stated that North Korea is preparing for a 7th nuclear test provocation at this site.
The analysis from military intelligence indicates that internal preparations at the nuclear test site appear to be complete.
[Park Sun-won/Member of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, Opposition Party: "North Korea will attempt to highlight their nuclear issue before the U.S. election. Kim Jong-un has already visited the uranium enrichment facility, and we cannot rule out the possibility of a 7th nuclear test."]
Another point of interest noted by military intelligence is the movements of the North Korean military regarding ICBMs.
It appears that preparations for an ICBM test launch are nearly complete, and the timing of provocations is expected to be around next month, before and after the U.S. election.
In fact, North Korea recently released photos of Kim Jong-un inspecting mobile launchers, and our military intelligence has reported to the National Assembly that such mobile launchers have already been deployed.
However, it is assessed that ICBMs are not currently mounted on the mobile launchers.
[Lee Seong-Kweun/Member of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, Ruling Party: "While I cannot specify the location, mobile launchers are deployed in certain areas, so there could be launches for technology verification of ICBMs for re-entry into the atmosphere."]
Military intelligence also stated that the North Korean military is maintaining operational readiness due to Kim Jong-un's directive to extend training periods, and they are monitoring the potential for conflicts along the military demarcation line.
This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Preparations inside the Punggye-ri nuclear test site are complete
-
- 입력 2024-10-30 22:29:58
Good evening, everyone?
This is KBS News at 9 PM on October 30.
Analysis suggests that there is a possibility of North Korea conducting its 7th nuclear test ahead of the U.S. presidential election on November 5.
Our military intelligence authorities have reported that internal preparations at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site appear to be complete.
It is also assessed that preparations for the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are nearly finished.
The security situation both domestically and internationally is concerning.
Our first report is by Kim Jin-ho.
[Report]
The No. 3 tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea was reportedly destroyed and then restored six years ago.
Our military intelligence authorities have stated that North Korea is preparing for a 7th nuclear test provocation at this site.
The analysis from military intelligence indicates that internal preparations at the nuclear test site appear to be complete.
[Park Sun-won/Member of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, Opposition Party: "North Korea will attempt to highlight their nuclear issue before the U.S. election. Kim Jong-un has already visited the uranium enrichment facility, and we cannot rule out the possibility of a 7th nuclear test."]
Another point of interest noted by military intelligence is the movements of the North Korean military regarding ICBMs.
It appears that preparations for an ICBM test launch are nearly complete, and the timing of provocations is expected to be around next month, before and after the U.S. election.
In fact, North Korea recently released photos of Kim Jong-un inspecting mobile launchers, and our military intelligence has reported to the National Assembly that such mobile launchers have already been deployed.
However, it is assessed that ICBMs are not currently mounted on the mobile launchers.
[Lee Seong-Kweun/Member of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, Ruling Party: "While I cannot specify the location, mobile launchers are deployed in certain areas, so there could be launches for technology verification of ICBMs for re-entry into the atmosphere."]
Military intelligence also stated that the North Korean military is maintaining operational readiness due to Kim Jong-un's directive to extend training periods, and they are monitoring the potential for conflicts along the military demarcation line.
This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.
-
-
김진호 기자 hit@kbs.co.kr김진호 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.