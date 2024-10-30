News 9

Preparations inside the Punggye-ri nuclear test site are complete

[Anchor]

Good evening, everyone?

This is KBS News at 9 PM on October 30.

Analysis suggests that there is a possibility of North Korea conducting its 7th nuclear test ahead of the U.S. presidential election on November 5.

Our military intelligence authorities have reported that internal preparations at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site appear to be complete.

It is also assessed that preparations for the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are nearly finished.

The security situation both domestically and internationally is concerning.

Our first report is by Kim Jin-ho.

[Report]

The No. 3 tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea was reportedly destroyed and then restored six years ago.

Our military intelligence authorities have stated that North Korea is preparing for a 7th nuclear test provocation at this site.

The analysis from military intelligence indicates that internal preparations at the nuclear test site appear to be complete.

[Park Sun-won/Member of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, Opposition Party: "North Korea will attempt to highlight their nuclear issue before the U.S. election. Kim Jong-un has already visited the uranium enrichment facility, and we cannot rule out the possibility of a 7th nuclear test."]

Another point of interest noted by military intelligence is the movements of the North Korean military regarding ICBMs.

It appears that preparations for an ICBM test launch are nearly complete, and the timing of provocations is expected to be around next month, before and after the U.S. election.

In fact, North Korea recently released photos of Kim Jong-un inspecting mobile launchers, and our military intelligence has reported to the National Assembly that such mobile launchers have already been deployed.

However, it is assessed that ICBMs are not currently mounted on the mobile launchers.

[Lee Seong-Kweun/Member of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, Ruling Party: "While I cannot specify the location, mobile launchers are deployed in certain areas, so there could be launches for technology verification of ICBMs for re-entry into the atmosphere."]

Military intelligence also stated that the North Korean military is maintaining operational readiness due to Kim Jong-un's directive to extend training periods, and they are monitoring the potential for conflicts along the military demarcation line.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

