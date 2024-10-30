Reports of N. Korean troops in Ukraine spark int'l tensions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Reports have emerged from foreign media that some North Korean troops deployed to Russia have already entered Ukrainian territory.



Russia has released nuclear training videos, sending a warning to the West.



This is reporter Jo Bit-na.



[Report]



Two Western intelligence officials told CNN that "a small number of North Korean troops are already inside Ukraine."



One intelligence official also stated, "It seems that a good many of them are already in action."



Our Defense Intelligence Agency also stated today (10.30) that "there is a possibility that some of the deployed North Korean troops have been sent to the front lines."



Claims have even emerged that there are North Korean military casualties in Kursk, southwestern Russia.



A non-governmental organization in Lithuania, a NATO member, claimed, "On the 25th, there was a clash between Ukrainian forces and North Korean troops in Kursk, and all but one of the troops were reported dead."



The U.S. Department of Defense responded cautiously, stating that they have "no information" regarding the entry into Ukraine.



It is reported that the U.S. has requested China to exert pressure on the North for the withdrawal of the deployed troops.



[Matthew Miller/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: " We have communicated with the PRC about this matter to make clear that we are concerned about it and they ought to be concerned about this destabilizing action by two of its neighbors." ]



Russia has sent a nuclear warning to the West by releasing videos of nuclear drills conducted under President Putin's supervision.



Ahead of the ratification of the North-Russia treaty, discussions on follow-up measures with North Korea are also active.



North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who is visiting Russia, met with the Russian Foreign Minister in Moscow today.



Last week, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu visited the North in private.



There are speculations that they discussed responses to the international community's condemnation of the deployment.



This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.



