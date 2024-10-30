News 9

Reports of N. Korean troops in Ukraine spark int'l tensions

입력 2024.10.30 (22:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Reports have emerged from foreign media that some North Korean troops deployed to Russia have already entered Ukrainian territory.

Russia has released nuclear training videos, sending a warning to the West.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

Two Western intelligence officials told CNN that "a small number of North Korean troops are already inside Ukraine."

One intelligence official also stated, "It seems that a good many of them are already in action."

Our Defense Intelligence Agency also stated today (10.30) that "there is a possibility that some of the deployed North Korean troops have been sent to the front lines."

Claims have even emerged that there are North Korean military casualties in Kursk, southwestern Russia.

A non-governmental organization in Lithuania, a NATO member, claimed, "On the 25th, there was a clash between Ukrainian forces and North Korean troops in Kursk, and all but one of the troops were reported dead."

The U.S. Department of Defense responded cautiously, stating that they have "no information" regarding the entry into Ukraine.

It is reported that the U.S. has requested China to exert pressure on the North for the withdrawal of the deployed troops.

[Matthew Miller/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "We have communicated with the PRC about this matter to make clear that we are concerned about it and they ought to be concerned about this destabilizing action by two of its neighbors."]

Russia has sent a nuclear warning to the West by releasing videos of nuclear drills conducted under President Putin's supervision.

Ahead of the ratification of the North-Russia treaty, discussions on follow-up measures with North Korea are also active.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who is visiting Russia, met with the Russian Foreign Minister in Moscow today.

Last week, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu visited the North in private.

There are speculations that they discussed responses to the international community's condemnation of the deployment.

This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Reports of N. Korean troops in Ukraine spark int'l tensions
    • 입력 2024-10-30 22:30:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

Reports have emerged from foreign media that some North Korean troops deployed to Russia have already entered Ukrainian territory.

Russia has released nuclear training videos, sending a warning to the West.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

Two Western intelligence officials told CNN that "a small number of North Korean troops are already inside Ukraine."

One intelligence official also stated, "It seems that a good many of them are already in action."

Our Defense Intelligence Agency also stated today (10.30) that "there is a possibility that some of the deployed North Korean troops have been sent to the front lines."

Claims have even emerged that there are North Korean military casualties in Kursk, southwestern Russia.

A non-governmental organization in Lithuania, a NATO member, claimed, "On the 25th, there was a clash between Ukrainian forces and North Korean troops in Kursk, and all but one of the troops were reported dead."

The U.S. Department of Defense responded cautiously, stating that they have "no information" regarding the entry into Ukraine.

It is reported that the U.S. has requested China to exert pressure on the North for the withdrawal of the deployed troops.

[Matthew Miller/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "We have communicated with the PRC about this matter to make clear that we are concerned about it and they ought to be concerned about this destabilizing action by two of its neighbors."]

Russia has sent a nuclear warning to the West by releasing videos of nuclear drills conducted under President Putin's supervision.

Ahead of the ratification of the North-Russia treaty, discussions on follow-up measures with North Korea are also active.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who is visiting Russia, met with the Russian Foreign Minister in Moscow today.

Last week, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu visited the North in private.

There are speculations that they discussed responses to the international community's condemnation of the deployment.

This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…<br>ICBM 발사준비도”

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…ICBM 발사준비도”
“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?

“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?
“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”

“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”
“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…<br>반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’

“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.