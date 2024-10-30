Presidential office warns of further measures if deployed N. Korean troops engage in combat

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, the presidential office has warned that if the troops initiate combat locally, they will take further measures.



At this point, they stated that they have not considered directly supporting Ukraine with shells.



Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



Immediately after the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia was detected, the presidential office announced a phased response based on the battlefield situation.



[Kim Tae-hyo/First Deputy Director of National Security Office/Oct. 22: "The government will implement phased response measures according to the progress of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia due to the deployment of the North Korean combat troops."]



The presidential office mentioned today (10.30) that the criterion for the next phase is the initiation of combat by North Korean troops.



It means if the North Korean troops actually participate in combat, they will take appropriate practical responses.



While they stated that they are not currently considering shell support to Ukraine, they have left open the possibility of providing defensive weapons as the next step.



A senior official from the presidential office said, "It is common sense to discuss the support of defensive weapons primarily."



This official expressed the need to send a monitoring team, stating that they have an obligation to observe and analyze the North Korean troops.



The potential military technology that North Korea could receive from Russia or the acquisition of real combat experience by the North Korean troops could ultimately pose a military threat to South Korea.



They stated that specific cooperation with Ukraine will be discussed with the Ukrainian special envoy, whose visit is scheduled to be discussed within this week.



The presidential office stated, "North Korea is lying to the families of deployed soldiers that they are going for training to prevent internal unrest," and predicted that "if rumors spread, it will have a psychological impact on the North Korean people."



KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



