News 9

Pres. Yoon vows to revitalize nuclear industry at Shin Hanul 3 & 4 groundbreaking

입력 2024.10.30 (22:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The groundbreaking ceremony for Shin Hanul 3 and 4, which was symbolically associated with the previous government's nuclear phase-out policy, was held today (10.30).

President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that he will accelerate the normalization of the nuclear power ecosystem.

Jang Deok-soo reports.

[Report]

Although the construction permit was granted, the construction of Shin Hanul 3 and 4 was halted for five years due to the nuclear phase-out policy of the previous government.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, which took place after eight years, President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized the complete normalization of the nuclear power ecosystem.

In particular, he promised to establish a systematic foundation to ensure that the future of the nuclear industry does not collapse due to politics.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "We will prepare a long-term nuclear power roadmap by 2050 within this year and present a vision and comprehensive plan for the nuclear industry. I will do my best to enact a special law to support the nuclear industry."]

President Yoon also stated that he will actively promote the construction of next-generation nuclear power plants, such as small modular reactors (SMRs), and expand research and development investments.

He also expressed his intention to extend the lifespan of existing nuclear power plants that have been verified for safety.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "In the United States, nuclear power plants can operate for 80 years, and in the UK and France, they operate without a time limit as long as safety is guaranteed."]

President Yoon further mentioned that the overseas nuclear power market, which amounts to 1,000 trillion won, is opening up, and he stated that he will further support exports, using the Czech nuclear project as an opportunity.

This is KBS News Jang Deok-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pres. Yoon vows to revitalize nuclear industry at Shin Hanul 3 & 4 groundbreaking
    • 입력 2024-10-30 22:31:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

The groundbreaking ceremony for Shin Hanul 3 and 4, which was symbolically associated with the previous government's nuclear phase-out policy, was held today (10.30).

President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that he will accelerate the normalization of the nuclear power ecosystem.

Jang Deok-soo reports.

[Report]

Although the construction permit was granted, the construction of Shin Hanul 3 and 4 was halted for five years due to the nuclear phase-out policy of the previous government.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, which took place after eight years, President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized the complete normalization of the nuclear power ecosystem.

In particular, he promised to establish a systematic foundation to ensure that the future of the nuclear industry does not collapse due to politics.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "We will prepare a long-term nuclear power roadmap by 2050 within this year and present a vision and comprehensive plan for the nuclear industry. I will do my best to enact a special law to support the nuclear industry."]

President Yoon also stated that he will actively promote the construction of next-generation nuclear power plants, such as small modular reactors (SMRs), and expand research and development investments.

He also expressed his intention to extend the lifespan of existing nuclear power plants that have been verified for safety.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "In the United States, nuclear power plants can operate for 80 years, and in the UK and France, they operate without a time limit as long as safety is guaranteed."]

President Yoon further mentioned that the overseas nuclear power market, which amounts to 1,000 trillion won, is opening up, and he stated that he will further support exports, using the Czech nuclear project as an opportunity.

This is KBS News Jang Deok-soo.
장덕수
장덕수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…<br>ICBM 발사준비도”

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…ICBM 발사준비도”
“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?

“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?
“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”

“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”
“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…<br>반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’

“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.