Pres. Yoon vows to revitalize nuclear industry at Shin Hanul 3 & 4 groundbreaking

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The groundbreaking ceremony for Shin Hanul 3 and 4, which was symbolically associated with the previous government's nuclear phase-out policy, was held today (10.30).



President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that he will accelerate the normalization of the nuclear power ecosystem.



Jang Deok-soo reports.



[Report]



Although the construction permit was granted, the construction of Shin Hanul 3 and 4 was halted for five years due to the nuclear phase-out policy of the previous government.



At the groundbreaking ceremony, which took place after eight years, President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized the complete normalization of the nuclear power ecosystem.



In particular, he promised to establish a systematic foundation to ensure that the future of the nuclear industry does not collapse due to politics.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "We will prepare a long-term nuclear power roadmap by 2050 within this year and present a vision and comprehensive plan for the nuclear industry. I will do my best to enact a special law to support the nuclear industry."]



President Yoon also stated that he will actively promote the construction of next-generation nuclear power plants, such as small modular reactors (SMRs), and expand research and development investments.



He also expressed his intention to extend the lifespan of existing nuclear power plants that have been verified for safety.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "In the United States, nuclear power plants can operate for 80 years, and in the UK and France, they operate without a time limit as long as safety is guaranteed."]



President Yoon further mentioned that the overseas nuclear power market, which amounts to 1,000 trillion won, is opening up, and he stated that he will further support exports, using the Czech nuclear project as an opportunity.



This is KBS News Jang Deok-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!