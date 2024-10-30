News 9

Han Dong-hoon holds press conference to mark 100th day in office

입력 2024.10.30 (23:46) 수정 2024.10.31 (00:07)

[Anchor]

The Leader of the People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, held a press conference to mark his 100th day in office and stated that issues concerning First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the medical vacuum must be resolved by next month to address public concerns.

He particularly emphasized that the appointment of a special inspector must be enforced.

Lee Yoon-woo reports.

[Report]

On the 100th day of his term, Han Dong-hoon, the Leader of the People Power Party, mentioned public concerns regarding Kim Keon-hee and said, "We must propose and enforce bold and proactive solutions."

He presented the appointment of a special inspector as the first step.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "I believe that the People Power Party should lead change and reform without being pushed. The first step is the special inspector. The previous government has been making excuses for five years and delaying this..."]

He emphasized that the government cannot abandon its four major reform tasks in pension, healthcare, education, and labor, and that to build momentum for reform, the issues concerning First Lady Kim and the medical vacuum must be resolved by next month.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "There are things that need to be resolved by November before winter comes. If we don't resolve them now, it will truly lead to a 'catastrophe'."]

In response to criticisms that the presidential office's handling of the First Lady issue does not meet "public expectations," he stated, "The government and the party are one," and assured that the presidential office would make efforts in accordance with the party's requests.

Within the party, there are voices urging President Yoon Suk Yeol to change, stating, "Division leads to impeachment," while also emphasizing the need for Mr. Han's strategic leadership.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "To achieve unification among conservatives, the conflict between President Yoon Suk Yeol and PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon must be resolved..."]

Meanwhile, PPP Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho, who has shown differences of opinion regarding the push for a special inspector, has postponed a scheduled meeting with senior party members to tomorrow (10.31).

Additionally, within the pro-Yoon faction, which has been at odds with the pro-Han faction, there are emerging sentiments that the president needs to implement various reform measures given the low approval ratings.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

