Driver dies in parking lot accident after leaving car in drive mode

Yesterday (10.29) in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, a driver in her 50s died while trying to get out of his car to pay for parking.



The police believe the driver was caught in an accident after leaving the vehicle in drive mode and are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.



This is a report by reporter Choi Hye-rim.



[Report]



A black sedan crashes into a parking lot payment machine.



Firefighters are examining the car door that is bent outward.



The accident occurred around 6:30 PM yesterday when a female driver in her 50s was leaving the parking lot.



The driver had left the gear in drive mode and was getting out of the car to pay for parking when the vehicle moved, trapping her between the payment machine and the door.



[Accident Witness/Voice Altered: "Most people do that, they make a mistake while trying to brake. I also brake (but) don’t put it in (gear) parking...."]



The exit of the parking lot has a slope, allowing the car to move even without stepping on the accelerator.



The driver was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest but died while receiving treatment.



Experts emphasize that even if getting out of the car for a moment, it is essential to put the gear in park, but similar accidents continue to occur.



Nine years ago, in a parking lot in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, a driver in their 40s also died after getting out of the car without changing the gear, getting caught between the car door and a pillar.



The police believe that the possibility of negligence in the management of the parking lot is low and are investigating the specific circumstances of the incident based on the statements of passengers.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



