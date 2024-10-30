Democratic Party rallies for Lee Jae-myung’s innocence before verdict
The first trial verdict regarding the allegations of election law violations against the leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung is imminent.
In anticipation of this, there is a heated public relations campaign both inside and outside the party asserting his innocence.
A large-scale rally is scheduled, starting with a relay of placards claiming his innocence.
Kim Cheong-yoon reports.
[Report]
Ahead of the first trial verdict next month regarding allegations of election law violations and perjury, Lee Jae-myung is expanding his outreach while engaging in activities for the people's livelihood.
This is seen as an effort to dispel concerns among his supporters regarding the trial outcome.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The economic situation has worsened significantly. Moreover, as the international environment continues to deteriorate, it seems to have a negative impact on the economy, creating a vicious cycle."]
The Democratic Party has officially launched a public relations campaign asserting Lee's innocence.
In the National Assembly, press conferences urging a not guilty verdict are being held daily, and a relay performance has begun where participants take photos holding placards that say 'Lee Jae-myung Not Guilty.'
[Han Min-su/Democratic Party Member/YTN Radio 'News Fighting Bae Seunghee': "Supporters and lawmakers are confident in the leader's innocence. This performance is to inform many citizens about that."]
The largest pro-Lee organization, the Democratic National Innovation Conference, is currently conducting a petition campaign aiming for one million signatures in support of a not guilty verdict.
This weekend, they will hold a 'National Rally to Condemn Kim Keon-hee's Abuse of Power' at Seoul Station, and in mid-November, they will hold a rally in front of the Seoul Central District Court urging a not guilty verdict, demonstrating their active engagement.
While the Democratic Party emphasizes unity ahead of Lee's first trial verdict, there are criticisms that this is a preparatory move to contest a potential guilty verdict.
KBS News, Kim Cheong-yoon.
