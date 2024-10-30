Democratic Party rallies for Lee Jae-myung’s innocence before verdict

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first trial verdict regarding the allegations of election law violations against the leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung is imminent.



In anticipation of this, there is a heated public relations campaign both inside and outside the party asserting his innocence.



A large-scale rally is scheduled, starting with a relay of placards claiming his innocence.



Kim Cheong-yoon reports.



[Report]



Ahead of the first trial verdict next month regarding allegations of election law violations and perjury, Lee Jae-myung is expanding his outreach while engaging in activities for the people's livelihood.



This is seen as an effort to dispel concerns among his supporters regarding the trial outcome.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The economic situation has worsened significantly. Moreover, as the international environment continues to deteriorate, it seems to have a negative impact on the economy, creating a vicious cycle."]



The Democratic Party has officially launched a public relations campaign asserting Lee's innocence.



In the National Assembly, press conferences urging a not guilty verdict are being held daily, and a relay performance has begun where participants take photos holding placards that say 'Lee Jae-myung Not Guilty.'



[Han Min-su/Democratic Party Member/YTN Radio 'News Fighting Bae Seunghee': "Supporters and lawmakers are confident in the leader's innocence. This performance is to inform many citizens about that."]



The largest pro-Lee organization, the Democratic National Innovation Conference, is currently conducting a petition campaign aiming for one million signatures in support of a not guilty verdict.



This weekend, they will hold a 'National Rally to Condemn Kim Keon-hee's Abuse of Power' at Seoul Station, and in mid-November, they will hold a rally in front of the Seoul Central District Court urging a not guilty verdict, demonstrating their active engagement.



While the Democratic Party emphasizes unity ahead of Lee's first trial verdict, there are criticisms that this is a preparatory move to contest a potential guilty verdict.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yoon.



