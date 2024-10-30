News 9

Democratic Party rallies for Lee Jae-myung’s innocence before verdict

입력 2024.10.30 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The first trial verdict regarding the allegations of election law violations against the leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung is imminent.

In anticipation of this, there is a heated public relations campaign both inside and outside the party asserting his innocence.

A large-scale rally is scheduled, starting with a relay of placards claiming his innocence.

Kim Cheong-yoon reports.

[Report]

Ahead of the first trial verdict next month regarding allegations of election law violations and perjury, Lee Jae-myung is expanding his outreach while engaging in activities for the people's livelihood.

This is seen as an effort to dispel concerns among his supporters regarding the trial outcome.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The economic situation has worsened significantly. Moreover, as the international environment continues to deteriorate, it seems to have a negative impact on the economy, creating a vicious cycle."]

The Democratic Party has officially launched a public relations campaign asserting Lee's innocence.

In the National Assembly, press conferences urging a not guilty verdict are being held daily, and a relay performance has begun where participants take photos holding placards that say 'Lee Jae-myung Not Guilty.'

[Han Min-su/Democratic Party Member/YTN Radio 'News Fighting Bae Seunghee': "Supporters and lawmakers are confident in the leader's innocence. This performance is to inform many citizens about that."]

The largest pro-Lee organization, the Democratic National Innovation Conference, is currently conducting a petition campaign aiming for one million signatures in support of a not guilty verdict.

This weekend, they will hold a 'National Rally to Condemn Kim Keon-hee's Abuse of Power' at Seoul Station, and in mid-November, they will hold a rally in front of the Seoul Central District Court urging a not guilty verdict, demonstrating their active engagement.

While the Democratic Party emphasizes unity ahead of Lee's first trial verdict, there are criticisms that this is a preparatory move to contest a potential guilty verdict.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Democratic Party rallies for Lee Jae-myung’s innocence before verdict
    • 입력 2024-10-30 23:46:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

The first trial verdict regarding the allegations of election law violations against the leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung is imminent.

In anticipation of this, there is a heated public relations campaign both inside and outside the party asserting his innocence.

A large-scale rally is scheduled, starting with a relay of placards claiming his innocence.

Kim Cheong-yoon reports.

[Report]

Ahead of the first trial verdict next month regarding allegations of election law violations and perjury, Lee Jae-myung is expanding his outreach while engaging in activities for the people's livelihood.

This is seen as an effort to dispel concerns among his supporters regarding the trial outcome.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The economic situation has worsened significantly. Moreover, as the international environment continues to deteriorate, it seems to have a negative impact on the economy, creating a vicious cycle."]

The Democratic Party has officially launched a public relations campaign asserting Lee's innocence.

In the National Assembly, press conferences urging a not guilty verdict are being held daily, and a relay performance has begun where participants take photos holding placards that say 'Lee Jae-myung Not Guilty.'

[Han Min-su/Democratic Party Member/YTN Radio 'News Fighting Bae Seunghee': "Supporters and lawmakers are confident in the leader's innocence. This performance is to inform many citizens about that."]

The largest pro-Lee organization, the Democratic National Innovation Conference, is currently conducting a petition campaign aiming for one million signatures in support of a not guilty verdict.

This weekend, they will hold a 'National Rally to Condemn Kim Keon-hee's Abuse of Power' at Seoul Station, and in mid-November, they will hold a rally in front of the Seoul Central District Court urging a not guilty verdict, demonstrating their active engagement.

While the Democratic Party emphasizes unity ahead of Lee's first trial verdict, there are criticisms that this is a preparatory move to contest a potential guilty verdict.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yoon.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…<br>ICBM 발사준비도”

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…ICBM 발사준비도”
“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?

“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?
“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”

“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”
“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…<br>반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’

“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.