News 9

Tree rings reveal 370 years of climate change on the Korean Peninsula

입력 2024.10.30 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The tree rings are referred to as a climate black box as they are used to study past temperatures and precipitation.

Recently, domestic researchers analyzed the climate of Korea over the longest period of 370 years through the tree rings of the pine trees in Seoraksan.

What changes were observed? Our meteorology specialist Shin Bang-sil reports.

[Report]

Tree rings are engraved on a wooden stick.

These are the tree rings collected from the tree line of Seoraksan, where human foot traffic is rare.

A tree ring is formed once a year, and the width varies as the growth rate of the tree changes depending on temperature and precipitation.

Based on this, it is possible to study past climates, which is why it is called a 'climate black box.'

[Kim Min-seok/Researcher, Department of Environment, Energy, and Geoinformatics, Sejong University: "The wider the tree ring, the better the growth, and the density indicates that it has grown densely."]

Domestic researchers analyzed climate changes on the Korean Peninsula over approximately 370 years through the tree rings of Seoraksan pine trees.

The growth of Seoraksan pine trees was observed to be extremely suppressed until 1750.

This is presumed to be due to the Little Ice Age, which peaked in the 17th century.

In fact, historical records from the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty indicate that the usually unfrozen East Sea froze over during that time.

As we approached the 2000s, the growth rate of the pine trees gradually increased, growing at the largest rate in over 300 years.

This reflects the warming trend of the Korean Peninsula, which has increased by 1.8 degrees over the past century.

[Jung Ji-hoon/Professor, Department of Environment, Energy, and Geoinformatics, Sejong University: "This is a very long dataset that allows us to understand how strongly climate change has occurred and how much plants are responding to this climate change."]

The research team plans to incorporate the results of this study into climate prediction models to enhance their accuracy.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tree rings reveal 370 years of climate change on the Korean Peninsula
    • 입력 2024-10-30 23:46:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

The tree rings are referred to as a climate black box as they are used to study past temperatures and precipitation.

Recently, domestic researchers analyzed the climate of Korea over the longest period of 370 years through the tree rings of the pine trees in Seoraksan.

What changes were observed? Our meteorology specialist Shin Bang-sil reports.

[Report]

Tree rings are engraved on a wooden stick.

These are the tree rings collected from the tree line of Seoraksan, where human foot traffic is rare.

A tree ring is formed once a year, and the width varies as the growth rate of the tree changes depending on temperature and precipitation.

Based on this, it is possible to study past climates, which is why it is called a 'climate black box.'

[Kim Min-seok/Researcher, Department of Environment, Energy, and Geoinformatics, Sejong University: "The wider the tree ring, the better the growth, and the density indicates that it has grown densely."]

Domestic researchers analyzed climate changes on the Korean Peninsula over approximately 370 years through the tree rings of Seoraksan pine trees.

The growth of Seoraksan pine trees was observed to be extremely suppressed until 1750.

This is presumed to be due to the Little Ice Age, which peaked in the 17th century.

In fact, historical records from the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty indicate that the usually unfrozen East Sea froze over during that time.

As we approached the 2000s, the growth rate of the pine trees gradually increased, growing at the largest rate in over 300 years.

This reflects the warming trend of the Korean Peninsula, which has increased by 1.8 degrees over the past century.

[Jung Ji-hoon/Professor, Department of Environment, Energy, and Geoinformatics, Sejong University: "This is a very long dataset that allows us to understand how strongly climate change has occurred and how much plants are responding to this climate change."]

The research team plans to incorporate the results of this study into climate prediction models to enhance their accuracy.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil reporting.
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…<br>ICBM 발사준비도”

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…ICBM 발사준비도”
“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?

“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?
“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”

“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”
“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…<br>반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’

“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.