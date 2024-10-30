News 9

Driver in his 70s struck workers, resulting in three deaths

[Anchor]

Today (10.30) afternoon, a car driven by a driver in his 70s crashed into a landscaping construction site on a road in Busan, resulting in the deaths of two workers and the driver of the vehicle.

The police have secured the vehicle's black box and are investigating the cause of the accident.

Kim Young-rok reports.

[Report]

A one-way three-lane road in Gangseo-gu, Busan.

The front part of the car is completely unrecognizable due to the damage.

The accident occurred around 3:20 PM today.

The car hit a traffic controller and a construction manager who were working on the road in succession.

The car then crashed into a mobile crane truck that was parked next to them and came to a stop.

[Witness/Construction Site Worker/Voice Altered: "Suddenly, the Audi vehicle made a loud noise and hit the traffic controller, then hit our supervisor, and crashed into the crane... The Audi flipped over..."]

As you can see, shattered pieces of the vehicle and construction equipment are scattered everywhere.

The workers were planting trees brought from a nearby sluice gate.

In this accident, a traffic controller in his 30s, a construction manager in his 50s, and the driver of the car in his 70s all died at the scene.

[Kwon Young-hak/Witness: "The front of the car was just smashed. (I was) so nervous that I couldn't continue with what I was doing."]

Other workers who were also involved in the landscaping construction were on the embankment and managed to avoid the accident.

[Site Manager/Voice Altered: "(On the road) a robotic traffic controller was first deployed, followed by our regular traffic controller stationed as a backup."]

The police are securing CCTV footage from the accident scene and the vehicle's black box to determine the circumstances of the accident, while also investigating whether safety regulations were followed during the construction.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-rok.

