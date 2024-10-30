Reckless driving at night at 200km/h filmed to boost SNS followers

동영상 고정 취소

A group that engaged in reckless driving at speeds of up to 200 km/h on the Gangbyeonbuk-ro in Seoul during late-night hours has been caught by the police.



They frequently performed dangerous maneuvers that could have caused major accidents, stating that they committed these crimes to promote their social media accounts by filming their reckless driving.



This is Lee Soo-min reporting.



[Report]



A vehicle is dangerously weaving between lanes at high speed.



Another vehicle is switching its turn signals left and right while speeding on the road.



This is what is known as 'cutting in' driving, where cars zip between others at high speeds.



The group, which engaged in reckless driving in a pack mainly on late Friday or Saturday nights, has been apprehended by the police.



They were found to have exceeded speeds of up to 200 km/h on the Gangbyeonbuk-ro and other locations.



This is more than double the speed limit of 80 km/h on those roads.



Most of them were young people, including students and office workers in their 20s, who got to know each other through a social media account.



They shared the dates and locations of their reckless driving using their own slang derived from the first letters of their destinations.



The operators of the social media account also rode along in their vehicles to film the reckless driving.



They posted these videos to increase their followers on social media, which ultimately led to their capture by the police.



[Lim Jae-min/Head of the Traffic Crime Investigation Team, Seoul Metropolitan Police: "They aimed to increase views and follower counts, and to promote and operate that account. They enjoyed the thrill and excitement through reckless racing...."]



The police have charged 25 individuals, including 19 drivers and 6 passengers, with violations of the Road Traffic Act, and have arrested 2 individuals who led the crimes.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min reporting.



