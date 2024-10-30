1st avian influenza case this fall detected at Gangwon layer farm

동영상 고정 취소

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has occurred for the first time this fall at a layer farm in Donghae City, Gangwon Province.



The Central Disaster Management Headquarters has disposed of over 780 chickens and ducks at the farm, issued a temporary movement restriction order for all poultry farms and livestock facilities nationwide, and strengthened quarantine measures in areas frequented by migratory birds.



