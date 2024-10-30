News 9

34% of analyzed domestic stocks priced below two-thirds of target prices

[Anchor]

The domestic stock market is struggling to escape from the depths of sluggishness.

Many people are feeling frustrated.

The difference between target prices and actual prices is too significant.

KBS compared the differences between target prices and actual prices for some 300 stocks.

Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.

[Report]

This man bought 3.2 million won worth of shares in HMM, the largest shipping company in Korea, three years ago.

The 'target price' in an investment report from a securities firm had a considerable influence.

[Jang ○○/Stock Investor: "Since the target price was said to be 50,000 won, I thought that buying at around 40,000 won would not be bad."]

He bought the stock at 43,000 won, expecting it to rise to 50,000 won, but it is currently around 17,000 won.

While there is always a gap between the target prices set by securities firms and the actual prices, this gap has widened more than ever recently.

KBS compared the differences between target prices and actual prices for 307 stocks listed on the KOSPI and KOSDAQ that have investment reports from three or more institutions.

Among them, 105 stocks, or 34%, including Samsung Electronics, which has a target price of around 97,000 won but an actual price of around 59,000 won, are less than two-thirds of their target prices.

Four stocks fell below half.

99% are below their target prices.

Only two stocks exceeded their target prices, including Korea Zinc, which saw a sharp rise in stock price due to a recent management dispute.

Although there are realistic constraints that make it difficult for securities firms to present pessimistic stock prices, the sluggishness of the stock market is still evident.

[Lee Hyo-seop/Director of Financial Industry at the Korea Capital Market Institute: "The target prices remain relatively unchanged while stock prices are falling, increasing disparity."]

At the end of last year, five major investment banks projected a target price for the KOSPI at a maximum of 2,830, but exceeding 2,600 is a challenge for the KOSPI's reality.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

