News 9

Mass medical student leave sparks curriculum, enrollment concerns

입력 2024.10.30 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

With the government leaving the decision of medical students' leave of absence to the universities' discretion, it has led to a rapid approval of leave requests.

As a result, next year, we may see a situation where returning students and new students attend classes together in the same classroom.

In preparation, discussions are underway to shorten the six-year medical school curriculum.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

At Korea University College of Medicine, over 500 enrolled students have applied for a leave of absence.

Just one day after the approval of leave of absence was left to the universities' discretion, the university approved all leave requests at once.

Yonsei University’s Mirae Campus College of Medicine has also completed processing leave requests.

[Choi Chang-min/Chairman of the National Emergency Committee for Medical School Professors: "Many universities have confirmed students' intentions to take a leave of absence through in-depth interviews, and they will approve the leaves sequentially."]

Excluding about 1,000 students who have already received leave approval due to military enlistment or illness, around 17,000 students from 40 medical schools nationwide will take a leave of absence simultaneously.

By avoiding a collective failure, the tuition fee of 14.7 billion won will either be carried over to the next semester or refunded.

The Ministry of Education has repeatedly emphasized that it has not permitted “alliance leave” in opposition to increasing medical school enrollment.

They also stated that to normalize medical education, universities will be allowed to shorten the curriculum by six months to a maximum of one year.

[Shim Min-cheol/Director of Talent Policy Planning, Ministry of Education: "We believe that by flexibly shortening it to 5.5 years or 5 years, we can prepare a curriculum for the students' education."]

However, there are currently no measures in place to address the situation where 7,500 students, combining this year's leave students and next year's new students, will attend first-year classes together.

[Parent of a medical student/voice altered: "It's already poor and insufficient, but if it becomes 7,500, can they really practice? There will probably be more students than patients."]

Medical students have stated that they will only return to school if the 'review of the increase in medical school enrollment' is a prerequisite.

The Ministry of Education has drawn the line, stating that since the admissions process has begun, it is impossible to readjust the enrollment for the 2025 academic year.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Mass medical student leave sparks curriculum, enrollment concerns
    • 입력 2024-10-30 23:46:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

With the government leaving the decision of medical students' leave of absence to the universities' discretion, it has led to a rapid approval of leave requests.

As a result, next year, we may see a situation where returning students and new students attend classes together in the same classroom.

In preparation, discussions are underway to shorten the six-year medical school curriculum.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

At Korea University College of Medicine, over 500 enrolled students have applied for a leave of absence.

Just one day after the approval of leave of absence was left to the universities' discretion, the university approved all leave requests at once.

Yonsei University’s Mirae Campus College of Medicine has also completed processing leave requests.

[Choi Chang-min/Chairman of the National Emergency Committee for Medical School Professors: "Many universities have confirmed students' intentions to take a leave of absence through in-depth interviews, and they will approve the leaves sequentially."]

Excluding about 1,000 students who have already received leave approval due to military enlistment or illness, around 17,000 students from 40 medical schools nationwide will take a leave of absence simultaneously.

By avoiding a collective failure, the tuition fee of 14.7 billion won will either be carried over to the next semester or refunded.

The Ministry of Education has repeatedly emphasized that it has not permitted “alliance leave” in opposition to increasing medical school enrollment.

They also stated that to normalize medical education, universities will be allowed to shorten the curriculum by six months to a maximum of one year.

[Shim Min-cheol/Director of Talent Policy Planning, Ministry of Education: "We believe that by flexibly shortening it to 5.5 years or 5 years, we can prepare a curriculum for the students' education."]

However, there are currently no measures in place to address the situation where 7,500 students, combining this year's leave students and next year's new students, will attend first-year classes together.

[Parent of a medical student/voice altered: "It's already poor and insufficient, but if it becomes 7,500, can they really practice? There will probably be more students than patients."]

Medical students have stated that they will only return to school if the 'review of the increase in medical school enrollment' is a prerequisite.

The Ministry of Education has drawn the line, stating that since the admissions process has begun, it is impossible to readjust the enrollment for the 2025 academic year.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…<br>ICBM 발사준비도”

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…ICBM 발사준비도”
“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?

“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?
“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”

“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”
“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…<br>반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’

“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.