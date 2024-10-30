Couple in de facto marriage caught stealing daily necessities from store

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A pair of thieves, a man and a woman, who habitually stole items from a household goods store during the day when there were many customers, have been caught by the police.



The woman selected items without anti-theft tags, and the man would take them and hide them, a method that was captured on CCTV.



Song Guk-hoe reports.



[Report]



In broad daylight, at a household goods store.



A woman wearing a hat is selecting items.



After checking prices on her phone, she puts the items into her bag.



A moment later, she exchanges glances with a man and quickly hands over the bag in a corner of the store.



Two days later, the man appears again, this time moving items from behind a display.



The theft was also captured at another nearby store.



When the woman selected an item to steal, the man would take it and exit first.



[Store Owner: "They just did it naturally without any hesitation. They filled their bags as if they were sweeping everything away...."]



They hid the stolen items in a nearby flower bed and continued their crimes.



The thefts mainly occurred during busy lunchtime hours.



They stole daily necessities such as cosmetics, slippers, and groceries, only selecting products without anti-theft tags.



[Store Employee: "(They must have known) that the alarm wouldn't go off, so they exploited that."]



After committing nine thefts in a month, they were caught by police who were on standby following a report from the store.



The duo, who worked well together, turned out to be a common-law couple.



[Kim Tae-yeon/Criminal Investigation Team Leader, Chungbuk Eumseong Police Station: "(The man) stated that his business struggled during COVID-19, leading to bankruptcy and a lack of living expenses, which prompted the crimes."]



The police have charged them with habitual special theft without detention and are investigating any additional crimes.



This is KBS News, Song Guk-hoe.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!