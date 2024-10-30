Couple in de facto marriage caught stealing daily necessities from store
A pair of thieves, a man and a woman, who habitually stole items from a household goods store during the day when there were many customers, have been caught by the police.
The woman selected items without anti-theft tags, and the man would take them and hide them, a method that was captured on CCTV.
Song Guk-hoe reports.
[Report]
In broad daylight, at a household goods store.
A woman wearing a hat is selecting items.
After checking prices on her phone, she puts the items into her bag.
A moment later, she exchanges glances with a man and quickly hands over the bag in a corner of the store.
Two days later, the man appears again, this time moving items from behind a display.
The theft was also captured at another nearby store.
When the woman selected an item to steal, the man would take it and exit first.
[Store Owner: "They just did it naturally without any hesitation. They filled their bags as if they were sweeping everything away...."]
They hid the stolen items in a nearby flower bed and continued their crimes.
The thefts mainly occurred during busy lunchtime hours.
They stole daily necessities such as cosmetics, slippers, and groceries, only selecting products without anti-theft tags.
[Store Employee: "(They must have known) that the alarm wouldn't go off, so they exploited that."]
After committing nine thefts in a month, they were caught by police who were on standby following a report from the store.
The duo, who worked well together, turned out to be a common-law couple.
[Kim Tae-yeon/Criminal Investigation Team Leader, Chungbuk Eumseong Police Station: "(The man) stated that his business struggled during COVID-19, leading to bankruptcy and a lack of living expenses, which prompted the crimes."]
The police have charged them with habitual special theft without detention and are investigating any additional crimes.
This is KBS News, Song Guk-hoe.
입력 2024-10-30 23:46:11
수정2024-10-31 00:11:36
