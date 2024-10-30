Candidates Harris and Trump enter a final push for votes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The U.S. presidential election is less than a week away.



Candidates Harris and Trump have entered a final push for votes.



Former prosecutor Harris appealed for last-minute support with a speech titled "Closing Argument."



Candidate Trump is struggling to manage the fallout from a supporting speaker's derogatory comments about U.S. territory Puerto Rico, referring to it as a "garbage island."



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.



[Report]



Against the backdrop of a lit White House, Vice President Harris took to the podium.



She staged a campaign atmosphere reminiscent of a prosecutor's "closing argument," launching a fierce attack on former President Trump, who has been indicted for attempting to overturn the election.



[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President/Democratic Presidential Candidate: "He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol."]



She chose the location of her speech because it was where former President Trump delivered his incitement speech during the Capitol riot after the last election.



This was to maximize the differentiation from Trump, and a record crowd of 75,000 gathered since she became a candidate.



Former President Trump visited Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, to address the controversy surrounding a support speaker's comment referring to Puerto Rico as a "garbage island" during a campaign event in New York.



Initially, he characterized the campaign as a festival of love and did not issue an apology or express regret, but as the situation escalated, he quickly moved to respond.



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Presidential Candidate: "I have done more for Puerto Rico than any president by far. I will deliver the best future for Puerto Ricans and and for Hispanic Americans."]



Trump is in a tight spot.



However, President Biden's gaffe is a variable.



In refuting the claim that Puerto Rico is a "garbage island," he referred to Trump supporters as garbage.



[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "In my view, the only garbage floating around is Trump supporters."]



Immediately, the Republican Party countered, asking if half of Americans are garbage.



With a razor-thin margin of just 1 percentage point continuing until the end, both candidates, Harris and Trump, plan to focus their efforts on battleground states in the remaining time.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.



