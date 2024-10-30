Domestic stock market lags behind amid global surge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While major countries' stock markets are soaring, why is our stock market lagging behind?



There are assessments that the conditions are less favorable compared to advanced countries' stock markets.



The sluggishness of the Chinese economy is also having an effect.



Next, we have reporter Hwang Kyung-joo.



[Report]



Last night, both intraday and closing prices of the U.S. Nasdaq index hit record highs.



This is due to increased expectations for the performance of big tech companies, including Alphabet, one of the M7 leading stocks driving the U.S. market.



The Japanese Nikkei index also recorded its highest level since July, reaching the highest point in 34 years since 1990.



In major countries like the U.S. with its 'M7' and Japan with its 'Samurai 7', the continuous rise in stock prices is largely due to a few large-cap stocks surging and driving the overall market.



In our stock market, where leading stocks are underperforming and there are no new standout stocks, phenomena like 'national stock escape' and 'investment immigration' are emerging.



[Park Sang-hyun/iM Securities Research Division Specialist: "(In major countries) strong companies themselves have driven the stock market, but it is actually difficult to select such leading stocks and strong companies in our country, which fundamentally reflects the limitations of our stock market...."]



The end of monetary tightening and the onset of interest rate cuts also present unfavorable factors compared to major countries' stock markets.



Since it is difficult to actively inject money compared to the dollar, euro, and yen, which are major currencies with high demand, the power to support the stock market with liquidity is inevitably dwindling.



[Kim Hak-kyun/Shinyoung Securities Research Center Director: "The German stock market has been continuously hitting record highs recently, but Germany's economy is expected to have negative growth this year. This is an effect of the large amount of money injected into the Eurozone benefiting the German stock market...."]



Given the high proportion of investments in China, concerns about China's economic downturn are also a burden on our stock market.



This is KBS News, Hwang Kyung-joo.



