News 9

Domestic stock market lags behind amid global surge

입력 2024.10.30 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

While major countries' stock markets are soaring, why is our stock market lagging behind?

There are assessments that the conditions are less favorable compared to advanced countries' stock markets.

The sluggishness of the Chinese economy is also having an effect.

Next, we have reporter Hwang Kyung-joo.

[Report]

Last night, both intraday and closing prices of the U.S. Nasdaq index hit record highs.

This is due to increased expectations for the performance of big tech companies, including Alphabet, one of the M7 leading stocks driving the U.S. market.

The Japanese Nikkei index also recorded its highest level since July, reaching the highest point in 34 years since 1990.

In major countries like the U.S. with its 'M7' and Japan with its 'Samurai 7', the continuous rise in stock prices is largely due to a few large-cap stocks surging and driving the overall market.

In our stock market, where leading stocks are underperforming and there are no new standout stocks, phenomena like 'national stock escape' and 'investment immigration' are emerging.

[Park Sang-hyun/iM Securities Research Division Specialist: "(In major countries) strong companies themselves have driven the stock market, but it is actually difficult to select such leading stocks and strong companies in our country, which fundamentally reflects the limitations of our stock market...."]

The end of monetary tightening and the onset of interest rate cuts also present unfavorable factors compared to major countries' stock markets.

Since it is difficult to actively inject money compared to the dollar, euro, and yen, which are major currencies with high demand, the power to support the stock market with liquidity is inevitably dwindling.

[Kim Hak-kyun/Shinyoung Securities Research Center Director: "The German stock market has been continuously hitting record highs recently, but Germany's economy is expected to have negative growth this year. This is an effect of the large amount of money injected into the Eurozone benefiting the German stock market...."]

Given the high proportion of investments in China, concerns about China's economic downturn are also a burden on our stock market.

This is KBS News, Hwang Kyung-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Domestic stock market lags behind amid global surge
    • 입력 2024-10-30 23:46:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

While major countries' stock markets are soaring, why is our stock market lagging behind?

There are assessments that the conditions are less favorable compared to advanced countries' stock markets.

The sluggishness of the Chinese economy is also having an effect.

Next, we have reporter Hwang Kyung-joo.

[Report]

Last night, both intraday and closing prices of the U.S. Nasdaq index hit record highs.

This is due to increased expectations for the performance of big tech companies, including Alphabet, one of the M7 leading stocks driving the U.S. market.

The Japanese Nikkei index also recorded its highest level since July, reaching the highest point in 34 years since 1990.

In major countries like the U.S. with its 'M7' and Japan with its 'Samurai 7', the continuous rise in stock prices is largely due to a few large-cap stocks surging and driving the overall market.

In our stock market, where leading stocks are underperforming and there are no new standout stocks, phenomena like 'national stock escape' and 'investment immigration' are emerging.

[Park Sang-hyun/iM Securities Research Division Specialist: "(In major countries) strong companies themselves have driven the stock market, but it is actually difficult to select such leading stocks and strong companies in our country, which fundamentally reflects the limitations of our stock market...."]

The end of monetary tightening and the onset of interest rate cuts also present unfavorable factors compared to major countries' stock markets.

Since it is difficult to actively inject money compared to the dollar, euro, and yen, which are major currencies with high demand, the power to support the stock market with liquidity is inevitably dwindling.

[Kim Hak-kyun/Shinyoung Securities Research Center Director: "The German stock market has been continuously hitting record highs recently, but Germany's economy is expected to have negative growth this year. This is an effect of the large amount of money injected into the Eurozone benefiting the German stock market...."]

Given the high proportion of investments in China, concerns about China's economic downturn are also a burden on our stock market.

This is KBS News, Hwang Kyung-joo.
황경주
황경주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…<br>ICBM 발사준비도”

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…ICBM 발사준비도”
“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?

“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?
“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”

“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”
“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…<br>반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’

“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.