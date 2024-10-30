News 9

Firefighters climb to 100th floor carrying 20kg of suppression equipment in competition

[Anchor]

When a fire breaks out in a high-rise building, firefighters rush up the stairs to carry out rescue and suppression operations.

Today (10.30), a 100-floor stair climbing competition was held in Busan, with firefighters participating.

The firefighters completed the climb at a fast pace, even while wearing equipment weighing over 20 kg.

Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the story.

[Report]

["Fighting!"]

Before the competition starts, the firefighters are determined.

With the starting signal, they energetically climb the stairs while carrying equipment weighing over 20 kg.

The goal is to reach the top of the 100th floor of the building. With each step, their breath becomes increasingly labored, and the oxygen tank on their shoulders begins to weigh them down.

["Fighting!"]

Supporting each other, the firefighters endure with mental strength.

Before they know it, they reach the 85th floor.

Pain that feels like their hearts might burst sets in, but they grit their teeth and overcome the final hurdle.

The firefighter who reached the top first took just 20 minutes and 25 seconds to climb over 2,300 steps.

[Lim Geon-yeop/Firefighter, Seoul Jungnang Fire Station/Winner: "I think climbing stairs is the most basic physical requirement for firefighting activities. I feel really good about being first this time."]

The stair climbing competition, held in conjunction with high-rise fire response and training, is in its third year this year at a high-rise building in Haeundae.

When a fire occurs in such tall buildings, there is a risk of power outages, making it dangerous to use elevators.

That’s why they have no choice but to climb the stairs one by one.

This year, over 30 personnel who will assist in rescue operations during major disasters also participated.

[Kim Se-jeong/Corporal, Naval Operations Command: "I found it very difficult to climb even without any gear, so I think those who did it in firefighting gear are really amazing."]

The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters plans to invite overseas firefighters next year to elevate the competition to an international level.

This is KBS News, Seo Jeong-yoon.

