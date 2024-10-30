Injury-hit Korean baseball team finds hope in LG pitcher Im Chan-kyu

동영상 고정 취소

The Premier 12 Korean national team is facing a series of injuries, but LG pitcher Im Chan-kyu is emerging as a ray of hope.



Im Chan-kyu has taken on the jersey number of Son Ju-young, who was injured, and has shown a strong sense of responsibility.



This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



Im Chan-kyu, who joined the national team as a replacement player, engages in close conversations with manager Ryu Joong-il from the very first training session.



Although Im Chan-kyu had been resting after the playoffs, he did not hesitate to respond to the manager's call for help.



[Im Chan-kyu/Baseball National Team: "The manager called me, and I tried training at Jamsil, and it felt fine. I said I would definitely do it."]



With the injuries of Samsung's Won Tae-in and LG's Son Ju-young shaking up the starting lineup, the burden on veteran starter Im Chan-kyu is heavy.



Im Chan-kyu is wearing the number 29, which belonged to Son Ju-young, instead of his usual number 1 from LG, demonstrating a strong sense of responsibility.



[Im Chan-kyu/Baseball National Team: "I will prepare well so that Won Tae-in's absence is not felt too much, and I plan to do my best to fulfill Son Ju-young's role, which is why I chose to wear number 29."]



Despite Im Chan-kyu's addition, manager Ryu Joong-il's concerns are deepening.



With the injuries of Won Tae-in, Son Ju-young, Koo Ja-wook, and wild card Lee Kang-jun, who threw at 158 km/h during the Futures All-Star Game, the list of absentees have grown.



[Ryu Joong-il/Baseball National Team Manager: "We are missing starting pitchers and batters, so we will utilize the players here based on their condition."]



As KIA and Samsung players, who have just completed the Korean Series, join the national team’s accommodations, manager Ryu Joong-il has indicated that he intends to use Kim Do-yeong immediately in the evaluation match against Cuba.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



