Son Heung-min to skip match against Manchester City, on standby for weekend

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, who is suffering from a thigh injury, is expected to make his return in the league match against Aston Villa this weekend.



Coach Postecoglou mentioned that Son Heung-min will also miss the League Cup Round of 16 match against Manchester City tomorrow.



Son Heung-min is currently focused solely on rehabilitation.



Fortunately, it has been confirmed that he will be able to return for the league match against Aston Villa this weekend.



Despite being nicknamed the Steel King, Son Heung-min is increasingly facing injuries, and it seems that consideration for his playing time is now necessary.



