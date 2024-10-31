Another home run by Freeman, but with the freedom of the audience comes responsibility!

동영상 고정 취소

Dodgers' Freeman is often called a free man by fans because of his name.



Today, he hit another home run.



And a thoughtless Yankees fan has come under scrutiny, reminding us that freedom comes with responsibility! We must not forget this fact.



At this point, he deserves to be called the home run king of the autumn playoffs.



In the fourth game, Dodgers' Freeman hit a home run in the first inning, marking an impressive six consecutive games with home runs in the World Series.



With this home run, the Yankees quickly fell behind 2-0, causing fans to lose their composure.



In the bottom of the first inning, a fan forcibly pulled a ball out of Mookie Betts' glove as it fell into the foul territory.



It was as if to say, "No outs allowed!"



However, the umpire immediately called it an out, and two fans were ejected from the game.



It was an action that drew frowns, but perhaps thanks to the desperate support of the fans, the Yankees managed to breathe a sigh of relief with a comeback grand slam by Volpe.



