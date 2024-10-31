News 9

FC Seoul on verge of attendance record amid Lingard effect

[Anchor]

The player who has generated the most buzz in this season's K League is FC Seoul's Lingard, a former England national team player.

Thanks to the Lingard effect, Seoul is on the verge of becoming the first team in the K League to surpass 500,000 spectators, but they have left a 2% disappointment in performance.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

When Lingard scored his first field goal in a home game against Daejeon in July, he thrilled the home fans with a flute-playing celebration.

In his home debut on Mar. 10, 50,000 spectators gathered, causing traffic congestion in Sangam.

Thanks to the Lingard effect, Seoul has surpassed 430,000 spectators this season and is poised to break the 500,000 mark in the remaining two home games.

[Jesse Lingard/FC Seoul: "When I first arrived to Korea, got to the airport and saw the fans, it was amazing to see the love and appreciation..."]

Contrary to early season concerns, Lingard has gradually integrated into the team and is fulfilling his role.

["Hello."]

His impressive performance in the second half has resulted in 5 goals and 2 assists, helping Seoul reach the top split for the first time in five years.

[Lingard: "First couple of games, coach scolded me about me working hard and it was kind of like a switch to change my mentality a little bit."]

This season, with the traditional powerhouses Ulsan and Jeonbuk faltering, Seoul currently sits in 4th place.

While the ranking still leaves some disappointment, they are playing for 3rd place in the league, which is crucial for advancing to the Asian stage, utilizing the synergy between returning captain Ki Sung-yueng and Lingard.

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

