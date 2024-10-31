Controversy over Lee Gi-heung's bid for third term as Sports Council President

동영상 고정 취소

Recently, there has been a controversy over the pros and cons of Lee Gi-heung, the President of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee, seeking a third term. It has been reported that he has begun the process for his reappointment review.



President Lee Gi-heung recently submitted materials for the reappointment review to the Sports Fairness Committee of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee.



To serve more than two consecutive terms, heads of sports organizations must pass the review by the Fairness Committee.



With the submission of materials to the Fairness Committee, there are observations that President Lee's bid for a third term has officially begun.



However, critics have pointed out that since the Fairness Committee members, including Chairman Kim Byung-cheol, were directly appointed by President Lee, it would be difficult for the review to be conducted fairly, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recommended remedies to improve the process.



