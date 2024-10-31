Controversy over Lee Gi-heung's bid for third term as Sports Council President
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
President Lee Gi-heung recently submitted materials for the reappointment review to the Sports Fairness Committee of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee.
To serve more than two consecutive terms, heads of sports organizations must pass the review by the Fairness Committee.
With the submission of materials to the Fairness Committee, there are observations that President Lee's bid for a third term has officially begun.
However, critics have pointed out that since the Fairness Committee members, including Chairman Kim Byung-cheol, were directly appointed by President Lee, it would be difficult for the review to be conducted fairly, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recommended remedies to improve the process.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Controversy over Lee Gi-heung's bid for third term as Sports Council President
-
- 입력 2024-10-31 00:06:03
President Lee Gi-heung recently submitted materials for the reappointment review to the Sports Fairness Committee of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee.
To serve more than two consecutive terms, heads of sports organizations must pass the review by the Fairness Committee.
With the submission of materials to the Fairness Committee, there are observations that President Lee's bid for a third term has officially begun.
However, critics have pointed out that since the Fairness Committee members, including Chairman Kim Byung-cheol, were directly appointed by President Lee, it would be difficult for the review to be conducted fairly, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recommended remedies to improve the process.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.