News 9

Controversy over Lee Gi-heung's bid for third term as Sports Council President

입력 2024.10.31 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

Recently, there has been a controversy over the pros and cons of Lee Gi-heung, the President of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee, seeking a third term. It has been reported that he has begun the process for his reappointment review.

President Lee Gi-heung recently submitted materials for the reappointment review to the Sports Fairness Committee of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee.

To serve more than two consecutive terms, heads of sports organizations must pass the review by the Fairness Committee.

With the submission of materials to the Fairness Committee, there are observations that President Lee's bid for a third term has officially begun.

However, critics have pointed out that since the Fairness Committee members, including Chairman Kim Byung-cheol, were directly appointed by President Lee, it would be difficult for the review to be conducted fairly, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recommended remedies to improve the process.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Controversy over Lee Gi-heung's bid for third term as Sports Council President
    • 입력 2024-10-31 00:06:03
    News 9
Recently, there has been a controversy over the pros and cons of Lee Gi-heung, the President of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee, seeking a third term. It has been reported that he has begun the process for his reappointment review.

President Lee Gi-heung recently submitted materials for the reappointment review to the Sports Fairness Committee of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee.

To serve more than two consecutive terms, heads of sports organizations must pass the review by the Fairness Committee.

With the submission of materials to the Fairness Committee, there are observations that President Lee's bid for a third term has officially begun.

However, critics have pointed out that since the Fairness Committee members, including Chairman Kim Byung-cheol, were directly appointed by President Lee, it would be difficult for the review to be conducted fairly, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recommended remedies to improve the process.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…<br>ICBM 발사준비도”

“풍계리 핵실험장 내부준비 끝내…ICBM 발사준비도”
“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?

“북한군, 우크라 영토 진입”…북러 파병 대응 논의?
“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”

“북한 전투 개시하면 다음 단계 조치…포탄 지원 검토 안해”
“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…<br>반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’

“고액 연봉에 중국갔더니”…반간첩법 사건 배경엔 ‘반도체 전쟁’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.