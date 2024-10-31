News 9

FIFA sides with Korea Football Association on autonomy amid audit controversy

[Anchor]

FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu and emphasized the autonomy in appointing coaches, effectively siding with the football association.

There are also suggestions that Chung may be trying to escape the criticism surrounding the football association by leveraging this support.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

After the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism began an audit following the controversy over the appointment of coach Hong Myung-bo, FIFA sent a notice warning that "external interference may be subject to sanctions."

As criticism arose regarding the notice being a "warning letter" to restrain the ministry's legitimate audit, there were calls during the recent National Assembly audit for President Chung Mong-gyu to actively clarify the situation with FIFA.

[Chung Mong-gyu/Korea Football Association President & Park Soo-hyun/National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee/Democratic Party/Oct. 24: "Isn't it the responsible attitude of the football association president to actively clarify that this is not a political third-party intervention? I will try to mention this when the FIFA president comes next week."]

However, FIFA President Infantino, who was in Korea to attend the Asian Football Confederation awards ceremony, emphasized the autonomy of the football association once again.

[Infantino/FIFA President: "KFA to decide for example on who the national team coach has to be and all other sporting decisions, I mean the autonomy is crucial for us."]

In addition, President Chung directly conveyed the discussions he had with President Infantino, effectively reaffirming FIFA's support for the football association.

[Chung Mong-gyu/Korea Football Association President: "He (Infantino) said, 'The association should not change due to external pressure. Autonomy must be strictly maintained.'"]

Some voices are suggesting that President Chung may be trying to use FIFA's support as a stepping stone to overcome the deteriorating public opinion surrounding him.

Amidst this, attention is focused on whether the final audit results from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which are expected to be announced as early as next week, will become another variable for the operation of the football association and President Chung's bid for a fourth term.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

