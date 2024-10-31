News Today

[News Today] HIGH-SPEED STREET RACERS CAUGHT

입력 2024.10.31 (16:21) 수정 2024.10.31 (16:21)

[LEAD]
Police have arrested individuals for dangerously switching lanes, at up to 200 kilometers per hour. This dangerous activity was filmed to promote their social media accounts.

[REPORT]
A vehicle dangerously weaves in and out of the lanes. Another vehicle races down the street with its turn signals blinking wildly.

These cars are switching lanes between other vehicles at a dangerously high speed.

The police arrested a group of drivers who habitually swerved in and out of lanes, racing late at night mostly on Fridays and Saturdays.

These reckless drivers were found to have driven on the North Riverside Expressway at up to 200 kilometers per hour. They had exceeded more than twice the speed limit on the road where the limit is 80 kilometers per hour.

They were mainly students in their twenties and young office workers who had met on social media.

They passed along the race dates and locations using secret codes created taking the first letters of the target
spots. The operator of the social media account rode in the front passenger seat to film the race.

They posted the video to increase the number of followers, but ended up getting caught by the police officers who were tracking them.

Lim Jae-min/ Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency
They aimed to increase the number of views or followers, thereby publicizing their account. They also enjoyed the thrill of high-speed street racing.

The police booked 19 reckless drivers and six passengers for violating the Road Traffic Act and two among them were arrested for masterminding the crime.

