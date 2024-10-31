News Today

[News Today] DEEPFAKE CULPRIT HANDED 10 YRS

입력 2024.10.31 (16:22) 수정 2024.10.31 (16:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Seoul Central District Court has handed down a severe first-trial sentence to the primary offender of a digital sex crime involving Seoul National University students. The court stated that this degrading act occurred at a university known for its top intellectuals.

[REPORT]
The so-called 'Nth room' case at Seoul National University involved the school's graduates using the faces of their female alumni to create and distribute pornographic materials.

The Seoul Central District Court has sentenced the main culprit in the case, a man in his 40s surnamed Park to 10 years in prison for violating the Act on special cases concerning the punishment of sexual crimes. An accomplice surnamed Kang is handed a 4 year sentence.

Earlier the prosecution had demanded 10 and 6 years for Park and Kang respectively.

The court said the defendants committed a digital sex crime that humiliated the victims whom they knew at the nation's top university.

It said that they chose victims as if hunters were picking out a game and sexually insulted the victims and their character.

The court stressed the need for a heavy punishment to sound the alarm in society.

An attorney representing the victims welcomed the verdict.

Jo Yoon-hee / Victims' legal representative
The court rejected claims of being in a feeble-minded state. It's a good ruling given the immense damage the victims suffered.

Park and others were indicted for creating some 100 deepfake videos and distributing 1,700 obscene materials online between July 2020 and April this year.

There were 61 victims involved including 12 SNU alumni. Another accomplice also surnamed Park was sentenced to 5 years behind bars in an earlier trial held in August.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] DEEPFAKE CULPRIT HANDED 10 YRS
    • 입력 2024-10-31 16:22:12
    • 수정2024-10-31 16:22:22
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Seoul Central District Court has handed down a severe first-trial sentence to the primary offender of a digital sex crime involving Seoul National University students. The court stated that this degrading act occurred at a university known for its top intellectuals.

[REPORT]
The so-called 'Nth room' case at Seoul National University involved the school's graduates using the faces of their female alumni to create and distribute pornographic materials.

The Seoul Central District Court has sentenced the main culprit in the case, a man in his 40s surnamed Park to 10 years in prison for violating the Act on special cases concerning the punishment of sexual crimes. An accomplice surnamed Kang is handed a 4 year sentence.

Earlier the prosecution had demanded 10 and 6 years for Park and Kang respectively.

The court said the defendants committed a digital sex crime that humiliated the victims whom they knew at the nation's top university.

It said that they chose victims as if hunters were picking out a game and sexually insulted the victims and their character.

The court stressed the need for a heavy punishment to sound the alarm in society.

An attorney representing the victims welcomed the verdict.

Jo Yoon-hee / Victims' legal representative
The court rejected claims of being in a feeble-minded state. It's a good ruling given the immense damage the victims suffered.

Park and others were indicted for creating some 100 deepfake videos and distributing 1,700 obscene materials online between July 2020 and April this year.

There were 61 victims involved including 12 SNU alumni. Another accomplice also surnamed Park was sentenced to 5 years behind bars in an earlier trial held in August.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주 “윤 대통령-명태균 녹취” 공개…여, 의혹 부인

민주 “윤 대통령-명태균 녹취” 공개…여, 의혹 부인
검찰, 김건희 여사 ‘공천 개입 의혹’ 명태균 씨 자택 3시간 압수수색

검찰, 김건희 여사 ‘공천 개입 의혹’ 명태균 씨 자택 3시간 압수수색
김정은 “ICBM 발사는 적 대응 의지…핵무력 강화 절대 안 바꿔”

김정은 “ICBM 발사는 적 대응 의지…핵무력 강화 절대 안 바꿔”
합참 “북한, 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 고각 발사”

합참 “북한, 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 고각 발사”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.