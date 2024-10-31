News Today

[News Today] FOOD-SEARCHING BOARS WRECK HAVOC

입력 2024.10.31 (16:23) 수정 2024.10.31 (16:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Activity of wild boars have intensified with the fall season, leading to increasing incidents across various locations. Boars have descended from mountains, digging up graveyards and wreaking havoc in downtown subway stations.

[REPORT]
A cemetery in Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.

Large holes are spotted all over the ground as if cannons had gone off. The burial mounds which should be covering the graves are completely gone.

Boars living in nearby mountains are presumed to have dug up the graves in search of food.

Shin Yong-il/ Cemetery caretaker
Boars dug up the ground with their snouts. This has never happened in the past 50-55 years since the cemetery opened.

Lee Hyeong-gwan/ KBS reporter
These are mounds dug up by the boars. The grass over the mounds are turned over and earth has been exposed at some graves.

More than forty graves were destroyed.

Jeong Hyeong-guk/ Geoje resident
This is my brother's grave. I was so shocked, sad to see the grave damaged.

A boar showed up at a subway station in the city center. The animal went on a rampage through the station platform for about an hour.

A man in his thirties was bitten in the arm and several metro facilities were damaged.

An attempt to capture the animal failed and the boar was eventually shot to death.

Roughly 2,300 boar hunt cases were registered nationwide over the past two years and four months. Most of the incidents were concentrated in fall and early winter.

Park Do-beom/ Korea Wild and Plant Service
This is when boars are most actively seeking food, before winter. I think they got lost after coming down from the mountain and ended up in the city center.

When you do come across a boar, experts advise to not turn your back and flee while looking straight ahead before making way so the boar could run away.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] FOOD-SEARCHING BOARS WRECK HAVOC
    • 입력 2024-10-31 16:23:02
    • 수정2024-10-31 16:23:10
    News Today

[LEAD]
Activity of wild boars have intensified with the fall season, leading to increasing incidents across various locations. Boars have descended from mountains, digging up graveyards and wreaking havoc in downtown subway stations.

[REPORT]
A cemetery in Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.

Large holes are spotted all over the ground as if cannons had gone off. The burial mounds which should be covering the graves are completely gone.

Boars living in nearby mountains are presumed to have dug up the graves in search of food.

Shin Yong-il/ Cemetery caretaker
Boars dug up the ground with their snouts. This has never happened in the past 50-55 years since the cemetery opened.

Lee Hyeong-gwan/ KBS reporter
These are mounds dug up by the boars. The grass over the mounds are turned over and earth has been exposed at some graves.

More than forty graves were destroyed.

Jeong Hyeong-guk/ Geoje resident
This is my brother's grave. I was so shocked, sad to see the grave damaged.

A boar showed up at a subway station in the city center. The animal went on a rampage through the station platform for about an hour.

A man in his thirties was bitten in the arm and several metro facilities were damaged.

An attempt to capture the animal failed and the boar was eventually shot to death.

Roughly 2,300 boar hunt cases were registered nationwide over the past two years and four months. Most of the incidents were concentrated in fall and early winter.

Park Do-beom/ Korea Wild and Plant Service
This is when boars are most actively seeking food, before winter. I think they got lost after coming down from the mountain and ended up in the city center.

When you do come across a boar, experts advise to not turn your back and flee while looking straight ahead before making way so the boar could run away.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주 “윤 대통령-명태균 녹취” 공개…여, 의혹 부인

민주 “윤 대통령-명태균 녹취” 공개…여, 의혹 부인
검찰, 김건희 여사 ‘공천 개입 의혹’ 명태균 씨 자택 3시간 압수수색

검찰, 김건희 여사 ‘공천 개입 의혹’ 명태균 씨 자택 3시간 압수수색
김정은 “ICBM 발사는 적 대응 의지…핵무력 강화 절대 안 바꿔”

김정은 “ICBM 발사는 적 대응 의지…핵무력 강화 절대 안 바꿔”
합참 “북한, 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 고각 발사”

합참 “북한, 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 고각 발사”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.