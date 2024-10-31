[News Today] MIN’S REINSTATEMENT REJECTED
[LEAD]
Min Hee-jin, formerly ADOR's CEO and dubbed the 'mother of NewJeans', has failed in her bid to reclaim the CEO role. Concurrently, she has alleged incidents of stalking and death threats against her.
[REPORT]
The board at NewJeans' agency ADOR has rejected former CEO Min Hee-jin's bid for reinstatement.
ADOR convened a board meeting on Wednesday at Min's request. However, a majority of the board members attending voted against reinstating Min as the CEO.
Previously, Min filed for an injunction against HYBE, seeking to return as the ADOR chief.
But on October 29, the court decided to dismiss Min's request.
In a recent appearance on a YouTube channel, Min claimed that she had been tailed and received death threats.
Min added that she had reported it to police and the shadower had been caught. But she did not reveal who it was.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.