[News Today] TECATE PA’L NORTE INVITES SEVENTEEN
[LEAD]
Group Seventeen has been invited to the biggest music festival in Latin America. We have the details.
[REPORT]
Seventeen will be heading for Latin America.
The band's agency said that the boy group has been invited to next year's 'Tecate Pa’l Norte' music festival to
be held in Mexico in April.
Seventeen is set to take the stage on the first day of the festival.
This marks the first time a K-pop musician will perform in the annual event.
Launched in 2012, Tecate Pa’l Norte is the largest music festival in Latin America, attracting over 100,000 attendees a day.
In the past, the festival featured pop superstars like Billie Eilish and Maroon 5.
Next year's lineup includes Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake as well as Seventeen.
In June this year, Seventeen became the first K-pop artist to perform in the Glastonbury Festival held in England.
They also staged a performance at the Lollapalooza Berlin in September.
